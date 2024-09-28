VideoWest Africa

Minneapolis Seeks Guidance from Elders to Address Somali Youth Crime Concerns

Somali Youth Link, backed financially by the government, brings in Somali elders to steer young folks away from mischief around the Twin Cities. Farhio Khalif launched this initiative in the midst of the pandemic when there was a noticeable uptick in troublesome behavior among Somali teens, including run-ins with the law for actions like launching fireworks at cops. Today, the group collaborates hand in glove with local police.

