Somali Security Forces Thwart al-Shabab Assault in Mogadishu’s Kahda District

Mogadishu (AX) — Late Friday night, Somali security personnel successfully thwarted an al-Shabab onslaught at a security checkpoint in the Kahda district, according to the accounts of local residents.

The incursion commenced with a pair of blasts, leading to almost an hour of ferocious combat. As of now, the number of casualties is still undetermined, with district authorities yet to disclose any specifics.

In response to the assault, security forces initiated operations across multiple localities in Kahda early Saturday morning.

Residents recounted their shock, abruptly awakened by the explosions that triggered fierce clashes between the al-Shabab militants and security forces. The atmosphere remains fraught, as operations by the authorities continue in the vicinity.