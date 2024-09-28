During the United Nations General Assembly in the Big Apple, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre snapped a photo with U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Their pow-wow centered on bolstering ties between the U.S. and Somalia, honing in on regional security and economic partnership.

Biden and PM Barre Reinforce Their Commitment to Somalia’s Sovereignty and Stability

Mogadishu (AX) — In the midst of the UN General Assembly, Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre had a face-to-face with President Joe Biden.

Through a combined declaration, both bigwigs reasserted their unwavering dedication to safeguarding Somalia’s independence and territorial unity, key to nurturing peace and stability in the area.

Discussions zeroed in on amplifying U.S. support to Somalia’s battle against the Al-Shabaab militants and upgrading governance. Both highlighted the significance of their alliance in promoting stability in the conflict-ridden Horn of Africa, plagued by turmoil and radicalism.

Prime Minister Hamza voiced appreciation for the American military and economic assistance in Somalia’s anti-terrorism efforts and governance reconstruction. He stressed that ongoing support is critical for keeping up the momentum in security and development.