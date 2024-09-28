Somali PM’s Address at the UN: A Plea for Global Unity and Alarming Concerns Over Ethiopia’s Border Breaches

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre took the stage at the United Nations General Assembly, rallying global leaders for a united front on the world’s most urgent crises. In his stirring address, Barre tackled everything from ongoing conflicts to climate change, explicitly calling out Ethiopia for infringing on Somalia’s borders, and appealed for swift international intervention.

“In these challenges lie transformative opportunities,” Barre began, his voice resonating with resolve. “Only through tighter collaboration, shared determination, and an unbreakable commitment to the tenets of humanity and multilateralism can we succeed,” he firmly stated, setting the stage for his remarks.

Barre pushed for major reforms in the United Nations Security Council, aligning himself with the Ezulwini Consensus, which demands a more inclusive and representative body. “The current configuration fails to truly represent the aspirations and issues of nations, especially in Africa, Asia, and Latin America,” he emphasized.

His call for reform didn’t stop there; he also targeted international financial institutions that he accused of sustaining inequalities and stifling the progress of developing nations. Barre implored, “We need these institutions to become more accountable, more transparent, and more attuned to the needs of the world’s destitute and vulnerable.”

Barre seized the moment to spotlight Somalia’s strides, including their recent debt relief and entry into the East African Community, heralding these as the dawn of a new period of regional teamwork and integration for Somalia.

“Somalia is on the brink of a new chapter,” Barre declared, highlighting the nation’s strategic positioning along vital sea routes, vast fertile lands, and potential in renewable energy and maritime industries. He invited global investment, sharing that Somalia was working on a National Transformation Plan aimed at leveraging these assets for stability and economic independence.

On humanitarian matters, Barre addressed crises in Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine, making an impassioned appeal for ceasefires and immediate aid.

Regarding Sudan, where violence has left millions displaced and facing severe food shortages, he called for a swift end to the conflict. “We plead for an immediate ceasefire, civilian protection, and nothing less than full compliance with international humanitarian law. Ensuring unimpeded aid access and fostering an inclusive dialogue that honors all Sudanese people’s rights and goals is essential,” Barre articulated.

He then turned to Gaza, painting a bleak picture and urging the international community to intervene. “The enduring conflict has wrecked Gaza’s physical infrastructure and crushed the dreams of a whole generation. Turning a blind eye to this travesty and Israel’s continuous breaches of international law is unconscionable,” he asserted, demanding an unconditional ceasefire and the end of what he called “the cruel blockade.”

On Ukraine, Barre’s message was consistent: stop the violence now. “We call urgently for an immediate halt to hostilities, adherence to international laws, and a ceasefire. Attacks on civilians, critical infrastructure, and nuclear sites must cease. Dialogue must open to achieve a lasting political solution,” he declared.

Shifting to regional issues, Barre condemned Ethiopia’s recent territorial incursions, accusing them of seeking access to the sea through annexation attempts. He warned of the damaging consequences of these actions.

“Somalia affirms its right to protect its territorial integrity and calls on Ethiopia to cease its provocations and follow international law. We urge the global community to stand with Somalia in denouncing these violations and upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Barre stated, emphasizing the destabilizing impact on the Horn of Africa.

Barre linked Ethiopia’s actions to encouraging separatist movements in Somalia and aiding terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab, which exploit such turmoil for recruitment and radicalization.

He also addressed the dire need for sustainable funding for peacekeeping efforts, particularly in Somalia, where African Union forces have been crucial in battling Al-Shabaab and restoring security. “Peacekeeping aims to create lasting stability, not merely maintain peace. We urge global support for innovative funding solutions to ensure these missions fulfill their vital roles,” he called.

Climate change was a significant part of Barre’s speech, highlighting Somalia’s vulnerability to its catastrophic impacts, from droughts to floods. He criticized the bureaucratic hurdles that prevent developing countries like Somalia from accessing international funds.

“For many developing nations, complex bureaucracy, rigid criteria, and lack of resources often block much-needed assistance. It’s not just about making promises; it’s about ensuring they reach those who need them most,” Barre explained, urging the global community to simplify access to vital funds to help vulnerable nations build resilience.

With Somalia set to join the UN Security Council in 2025, Barre pledged his nation would be an active participant in tackling the world’s most significant challenges, promoting international law, and contributing to global peace and security.

“The challenges we face are immense but not unconquerable. Through collective action and unwavering commitment, we can forge a better future for all,” he stated confidently.

