First Somali American Woman and First Non-U.S. Citizen Among New Minneapolis Police Recruits

Four years have zipped by since George Floyd’s tragic passing, shaking the law enforcement community. During that span, scores of officers departed, and fresh recruits were sparse. City officials announced a turning point last month, with recruitment numbers finally climbing.

Sitting amidst her fellow graduates at the American Indian Center, Ikran Mohamed beams, fresh from completing the Minneapolis Police Department’s training. Credit: Matt Sepic | MPR News

This piece is brought to you courtesy of MPR News in tandem with Sahan Journal.

Lesly Vera has dreamt of donning the police badge since childhood. At 27, she recalls her journey: born in Mexico, she moved to the U.S. at age 4 and blossomed in Minneapolis.

Working her way up as a civilian community service officer, she pursued a law enforcement degree akin to many aspiring officers. Yet, an uphill battle loomed.

Though a permanent U.S. resident, Vera didn’t have citizenship. A recent change in state law cleared her path, leading her to stride proudly across the stage at the Minneapolis Police Department’s latest recruit graduation ceremony.

Vera scored a first: the initial green card holder to be inducted into the MPD. Beside her stood another pioneer among 23 new officers: Ikran Mohamed, 23, the first Somali-American woman to join the force.

Having moved from Kenya at 10, Mohamed spent her teen years in Faribault and served as a correctional officer in Owatonna before applying to MPD.

Post-ceremony, Mohamed reflected on the demanding 16-week academy, heartening young women to face the challenge head-on.

“It’s tough, no lie. But that’s my drive. I want young girls, especially those who resemble me, to see they can achieve this too,” she expressed.

Vera shared her struggles beyond the physical training, emphasizing the labyrinth of immigration paperwork she navigated.

“Challenging is an understatement. I was the test case; nobody knew where to start. Beyond physical training, I submitted all necessary documentation and pulled my weight,” she recounted.

Although Minnesota’s law welcoming green card holders to police ranks is novel, Chief Brian O’Hara pointed out it’s an extension of a rich American legacy.

“Throughout history, new arrivals to this country have immediately joined the military and served. Lesly’s journey is no different. Having lived here almost her whole life, she deserves to protect her community just like any citizen. We’re thrilled to have her, and frankly, I believe she should be first in line for citizenship,” he asserted.

Come Friday, Vera, Mohamed, and their fellow graduates will embark on a 10-week field training journey.

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, MPD saw a mass exodus and struggled with recruitment. Yet, last month, city leaders announced a reversal in that trend.

A freshly inked police contract, approved by council members in July, promises nearly a 22 percent pay hike over three years. Consequently, new recruits might pocket $85,000 by their third year.

With these new additions, MPD now boasts 582 sworn personnel. Chief O’Hara projects a further increase in their ranks by the close of 2024, banking on future recruit batches to bolster their numbers.

