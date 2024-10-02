Military Salute in the Sky as Carter Celebrates His 100th Birthday

Jimmy Carter is rejoicing in his centenary, marking a remarkable milestone as the only president in U.S. history to reach the age of 100.

The former peanut farmer will commemorate this special occasion in the cozy home that he and his late wife, Rosalynn, built in Plains, Georgia, during the vibrant 1960s.

Returning to his roots, Mr. Carter brought the postal service back to this quaint town, which boasts a close-knit community of around 600 residents. He has stayed an enduring and beloved figure there ever since.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the festivities will feature a luncheon attended by 20 members of his extended family, celebrating this notable day together.

“We are overjoyed that this small-town president has achieved the incredible feat of living to 100 years,” remarked Jill Stuckey, superintendent of the U.S. National Park Service’s Jimmy Carter historical site and a longtime family friend.

Speaking from Plains High School, where Mr. Carter graduated in 1941, she highlighted the school’s role as the visitor center for the national park, which showcases significant locations from his formative years, including the nearby peanut farm that shaped his upbringing.

The school has planned a concert featuring musicians from the local area, alongside an emotional naturalization ceremony for 100 new citizens.

In a show of respect and honor, a military flyover comprising four Navy F-18s is scheduled, providing another spectacle Mr. Carter can enjoy from his home.

Ms. Stuckey noted this tribute is particularly apt, given the former president’s involvement in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine program, where he ascended to the rank of lieutenant.

In a heartfelt video message aired on CBS over the weekend, President Joe Biden led the charge in paying tribute to his predecessor. He referred to the Nobel Peace Prize laureate as “a moral beacon for our nation and the globe.”

“Your dedication to creating a better world and your steadfast belief in human kindness remains a guiding light for all of us,” President Biden declared.

Mr. Carter’s legacy extends beyond his single term from 1977 to 1981. He has distinguished himself as a global mediator, a champion for human rights, and a respected elder statesman, founding the well-regarded Carter Center in 1982 to further his vision for international diplomacy.

His presidency was marked by significant milestones, such as the 1978 Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, the establishment of diplomatic ties with China following President Nixon’s initial outreach, and the return of the Panama Canal to Panama.

Yet, his time in office was rife with challenges, including the infamous Iran hostage crisis and a distressing oil crisis in 1979-1980.

A devout Baptist who identifies as a “born-again” Christian, Mr. Carter is remembered for his principled approach, and he won admiration even from his critics.

“His healthy lifestyle and unwavering faith are key reasons he is still active and engaged today,” Ms. Stuckey remarked, noting his fondness for fresh produce and regular exercise.

Since 1971, Jimmy Carter has woven himself into the fabric of this American narrative.

Family members reveal that Mr. Carter remains actively engaged in politics and is eager to turn 100 with the intention of voting in next month’s election for fellow Democrat Kamala Harris.

“He plans to cast his vote via a mail-in ballot,” Ms. Stuckey stated, adding, “His political activism is unwavering, and that hasn’t changed.”

In Plains, much like other rural locales with deep-seated evangelical Christian values, the support for Republican Donald Trump outnumbers that for Ms. Harris. Still, it’s not uncommon to find a sign celebrating Mr. Carter’s centenary next to one advocating for Mr. Trump.

Carl Lowell, a lifelong resident of the town, tries to steer clear of political involvement, citing its divisiveness as a major concern.

Most residents, like him, share personal connections to Mr. Carter. He recounted how his grandfather contributed to building the Carters’ home and reflected on an unforgettable dove hunting trip he took with the former president.

“Jimmy’s a good man, a godly man; that’s why people admire him,” said the 59-year-old retired firefighter.

For Inez Battle, a 72-year-old community leader, Mr. Carter’s efforts in establishing the Boys and Girls Club in Plains resonate deeply with her.

“He created that club specifically for African American kids to have a safe place to learn and grow after school,” she shared.

A board member of the organization, Ms. Battle fondly remembers how Mr. Carter would engage during meetings: “Instead of dictating plans, he would genuinely seek our opinions and ideas.”

Reflecting on his 100th birthday, she expressed, “What a wonderful blessing this is.”

