Garissa Airport reopens following a year-long renovation project

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By Emmanuel Rono | Friday, July 31, 2026

KAA officials inspect Garissa Airstrip on May 30, 2026. PHOTO/@KenyaAirports/X

Garissa Airport has returned to full operations following a year-long refurbishment that promises to strengthen air travel, trade and investment across Kenya’s North Eastern region.

The facility was partially closed during the rehabilitation. It now has an expanded runway, upgraded taxiways and a larger apron, allowing it to handle more aircraft while improving operational efficiency.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) implemented the project under the government’s broader programme to modernize regional aviation infrastructure.

Officials expect the reopening to strengthen links between Garissa and Nairobi and bolster humanitarian missions, business travel and cargo movement throughout the wider North Eastern corridor.

Earlier KAA reports said the works involved extending the runway from 1,200 metres to about 1,280 metres, building two taxiways and upgrading the apron.

“At Garissa Airstrip, the team inspected the near-complete rehabilitation and expansion of the runway from 1,200m to 1,280m, alongside the construction of two taxiways and a new apron to enhance operational capacity and regional connectivity,” KAA stated in an X post on May 30, 2026.

“At Wajir Airport, the team reviewed preparations for the construction of a dedicated civilian passenger terminal, a transformative project that will separate civilian and military operations while enhancing safety, efficiency, and passenger experience,” KAA added.

Why the new terminal matters: A terminal building developed by the Garissa County Government is also expected to increase the airport’s passenger-handling capacity.

The reopening follows confirmation by aviation officials just weeks earlier that the upgraded airstrip had become operational, prompting additional airline interest in the Nairobi–Garissa route.

With the expanded facilities in place, the airport is expected to offer more flight options and help stimulate economic activity across the region.

President William Ruto previously said the Garissa Airstrip upgrade would be finished ahead of schedule, describing it as an important catalyst for economic growth in Northern Kenya.

Alongside the runway extension, the modernization programme includes other infrastructure upgrades intended to enable the airport to accommodate larger aircraft.