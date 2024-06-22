East Africa

US and EU Reluctant to Finance Successor to ATMIS Mission in Somalia

The Somali presidency and the prime minister’s office haven’t yet chimed in on the suggestions from Western nations about taking a slow-and-steady approach with the new army plan. They’re still mum. National Security Adviser Hussein Sheikh Ali mentioned that postponing this month’s troop withdrawal matches the blueprint for a gradual reduction of the ATMIS mission.

On Friday, the new U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Richard H. Riley, linked up with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Gen. Michael E. Langley, who heads U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). The trio chatted about the strategic security alliance between Somalia and the U.S., especially targeting joint counterterrorism moves.

A European Union spokesperson voiced their backing, generally speaking, for Somalia’s idea to launch a new mission but stressed avoiding any security holes or needless expenses beyond the current mission’s budget.

Three well-informed diplomatic sources say the European Union wants stricter guidelines than those proposed by Somalia for new troops’ setup. Two unnamed diplomats told Reuters that the U.S. and European Union plan to dial down the peacekeeping gigs in Somalia.

The new mission’s goal is to weaken Al Shabaab, keep the peace, and boost state-building efforts. A step-by-step plan for downsizing ATMIS forces was signed off, with 4,000 troops set to leave in two waves by September 2024. The PSC aired worries about possible capability gaps post-drawdown that could let Al Shabaab regroup.

Money matters linked to the phased drawdown were heavily debated. The PSC pointed out the urgent need for hefty resource mobilization for a smooth transition. Calls went out to the UN, EU, and other global partners to secure funds, covering operational costs and investing in the Somali security forces’ capacity to dodge security lapses and ensure long-haul stability.

