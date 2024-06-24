Urgent Call: Security Council Demands Immediate Post-ATMIS Force to Stabilize Somalia by 2025

El-Amine Souef, commander of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), commented on Al-Shabaab’s continuing strength, referencing recent assaults in the Galmudug region and on ATMIS bases in Southwest state. “The group still wields the capability to launch devastating attacks,” Souef remarked. Since June 2023, ATMIS has seen 5,000 troops withdraw, with another 4,000 slated to exit by the end of September 2024. Souef underscored the necessity for an untroubled handover, “Securing lasting peace necessitates a smooth transition and enhanced local capacity.”

Strained relations between Somalia and Ethiopia compound the difficulties. “I urge Somalia and Ethiopia to settle this dispute peacefully, respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Swan urged. The US echoed this call, with Ambassador Robert Wood advocating for diplomatic talks to ease tensions. “Diplomatic dialogue is key to mitigating tension and preventing setbacks in Somalia’s state-building,” Wood asserted.

Ambassador Wood reaffirmed UNSOM’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s reform and reconciliation efforts. “It’s vital that we consistently track progress toward significant objectives,” Wood emphasized. He highlighted the pressing need for a replacement force by January 1, 2025, to sustain stability and assist Somalia’s journey toward good governance and democratization. “We appreciate the international consensus for a succession mission to ATMIS,” Wood mentioned.

Stressing the need for accountability, Wood applauded recent sanctions on Al-Shabaab operatives. “Those who perpetuate conflict in Somalia must face consequences,” he declared. Wood also highlighted the importance of empowering changemakers in Somalia working towards a brighter future. “We must support changemakers across Somalia striving to build a better tomorrow for all,” he concluded.