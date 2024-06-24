Neuer Equates Swiss Draw to a Triumph Following Historic European Appearance

Amassing his 18th cap at the Euros, Manuel Neuer set a new record for most appearances by a goalkeeper in the history of the tournament, surpassing Gianluigi Buffon’s 17. Yet, he couldn’t mark the occasion with a shutout.

Neuer stressed Germany needs to step up their game following their draw against Switzerland. He acknowledged the spark the substitutes provided on the field, describing it as almost tantamount to snatching a victory.

In a clash of undefeated Group A titans, Switzerland drew first blood with Dan Ndoye netting his debut international goal. Germany’s earlier goal via Robert Andrich was annulled after VAR caught a foul by Jamal Musiala during its orchestration.

However, David Ruam and Niclas Fullkrug, coming off the bench, rallied to level the scores, securing the top spot for Die Mannschaft and maintaining their unscathed record as they advanced to the knockout phase.

“Dismiss us at your peril, particularly with the fresh legs we can introduce,” Neuer remarked, post-match. “The impact was revitalizing; it bore the sweet scent of triumph.”

Despite his landmark achievement, Neuer couldn’t celebrate as his team conceded a goal. Throughout his tournament stint, the 38-year-old has barricaded the net 32 times, averaging 1.7 saves per match.

In contrast, Buffon, during his tenure, executed 60 saves in fewer matches, averaging 3.5 saves each game and also secured eight clean sheets, versus Neuer’s six.

The stalwart for Bayern Munich, actively participating in his eighth major international bout, underscored the necessity for improvement if Germany hopes to augment their trio of European titles.

“The draw was justifiable. Although not our finest performance across the ninety, the result was satisfactory,” Neuer reflected. Looking ahead, Germany awaits their adversary from Group C in Dortmund on Saturday, with all group contenders in the fray to face Nagelsmann’s squad.