Kenyan, Somali, and Ethiopian Elders Call for Unity Amid Rising Insecurity from Smuggled Arms

Elders from Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia assembled in Mandera County, Kenya, for a pivotal dialogue aimed at fostering peace and unity amidst escalating insecurity in the area. The meeting was orchestrated in response to growing turbulence, especially following tragic incidents like the recent violence in Banessa, where eight lives were lost due to armed clashes. (Screenshot via KBC)

MANDERA, Kenya (AX) — Prominent elders from Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia are making an earnest appeal for unity among Northern Kenya’s communities, in the wake of deadly upheavals in Banessa. Authorities caution that the infiltration of illegal arms from neighboring territories exacerbates the region’s turmoil.

During the assembly, leaders called on Northern Kenya inhabitants to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to tackle the smuggling of small arms — a significant contributor to the area’s escalating insecurity.

The convocation, spearheaded by Major (Rtd) Hussein Abiro, convened elders from Kenya’s Mandera County, Somalia, and Ethiopia, with the objective of devising strategies to foster harmonious coexistence among the region’s varied clans.

Abiro expressed alarm over the security issues plaguing Northern Kenya, and identified weapons smuggled in from Ethiopia and Somalia as primary culprits. “Unity is essential to confront this menace,” he asserted.

The deliberations underscored the adverse impact of the region’s permeable borders, stretching from Ras Camboni to Mandera, on the widespread illegal arms trade.

Elders emphasized that peace is essential for the region’s development, urging governmental support for traditional peacebuilding frameworks like the Council of Elders. “The Council has been pivotal in shaping peace and politics here, notably during the 2013 elections,” noted Abiro.

Leadership posited that military interventions alone are insufficient to resolve the crisis. “Achieving peace demands more than just force. Dialogue and cooperation with community leaders are vital for enduring stability,” Abiro declared, calling on the government to actively include elders in peace-building endeavors.

As Northern Kenya grapples with security challenges, there is a hopeful aspiration among elders that community-led peace initiatives, bolstered by governmental support, will provide a pathway to stability for the region and the broader Horn of Africa.