Three Lives Lost as Aftermath of Hurricane John Strikes Mexico

Hurricane John loomed ominously over southwestern Mexico, intensifying fears of catastrophic flooding even as it began to lose strength while advancing inland. This relentless storm had already claimed three lives and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

In various regions across Mexico, emergency services grappled with the aftermath of the hurricane, dealing with landslides, fallen trees, downed electrical poles, and roofs torn off buildings as the storm made landfall late on Monday night.

Authorities from civil protection and the National Guard worked diligently to clear mud, debris, and trees obstructing roadways in the states of Guerrero and Oaxaca.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) announced it had successfully restored power to seven municipalities affected by the storm, after nearly 99,000 users had been plunged into darkness.

The devastating mudslides in Guerrero resulted in the loss of three lives. Specifically, two fatalities occurred in the small town of Tlacoachistlahuaca, and a third was reported in the rugged municipality of Malinaltepec.

These tragedies struck inland, situated between the renowned beach destinations of Puerto Escondido and Acapulco—which suffered significant damage from Hurricane Otis last year. This area is not just home to captivating beach resorts but also hosts crucial cargo ports.

In the southern reaches of Oaxaca, airports in Puerto Escondido and Huatulco, popular among tourists, resumed flight operations after a brief closure. The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation confirmed that these facilities remained unscathed by Hurricane John’s fury.

As residents surveyed the shores, they found the beaches of Puerto Escondido choked with debris—logs, plastic waste, and even remnants of household items were strewn about, creating a striking contrast to their usual beauty.

The National Water Commission, known locally as Conagua, issued a grave warning, stating that the storm had unleashed ‘extraordinary’ rainfall, with totals exceeding 25 cm in Oaxaca and Guerrero—regions already grappling with significant poverty. Additionally, the deluge affected states like Chiapas, Veracruz, Michoacan, and Puebla, inundating them with relentless rain.

Heidi Carrillo, a resident navigating a flooded street in Marquelia, situated just off Guerrero’s Pacific coast, expressed her concerns for her community. “What we desperately need right now around the coast is food. Many families have been left homeless, and clothing is another urgent requirement,” she shared, her voice tinged with urgency.

As the day unfolded, Hurricane John was downgraded from its hurricane and tropical storm status. According to the latest updates from the US National Hurricane Center, its maximum sustained winds dwindled to 56 km/h as it continued its path further inland. Nevertheless, the center cautioned that flash flooding could still threaten parts of southwestern Mexico in the forthcoming days, underlining the storm’s lingering effects.

