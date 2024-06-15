High-Ranking Somali Officer Perishes in Deadly Al-Shabaab Blast

Somalia: High-Ranking Military Official Killed in Al-Shabaab Blast

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A key officer from the Somali National Army (SNA) met his demise on Saturday due to an IED, believed to be planted by Al-Shabaab insurgents in Southern Somalia. Officials called this a ‘setback’ for the stabilization mission in the region.

Al-Shabaab militants often target civilians and security forces in their schemes, yet they have forfeited significant areas to the Somali National Army’s countrywide operations against them.

Reports confirm that Col. Mohamed Nur Mad-Dhere of the 8th Brigade, 60th Division, was killed near Baidia town, the capital of Southwest State. This incident coincides with the Somali army gearing up for the second wave of its campaign against Al-Shabaab.

His accompanying soldiers were gravely injured and swiftly transported to a medical facility. Sources revealed that their military vehicle struck a landmine.

Col. Mad-Dhere, highly respected and extensively decorated, was a prominent figure within South West State. This region, along with Jubaland, is set to host numerous military leaders who will lead the charge against Al-Shabaab.

The initial phase of the offensive focused on Al-Shabaab factions in Galmudug and Hirshabelle states, eliminating about 3,000 militants.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stated that the second phase faced delays due to logistical hurdles.

Al-Shabaab has been significantly weakened, and the Somali government anticipates their defeat by the end of 2024. Since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office, several strategic villages have been reclaimed from Al-Shabaab, reports reveal.

