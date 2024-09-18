Somalia: How Much Longer Can Ahmed Madobe Weather the Political Turmoil?

EDITORIAL |In the intricate labyrinth of Somali politics, both national and local leaders have a hand in the nation’s upheavals. A prominent figure in this landscape is Ahmed Mohamed Islam, commonly known as Ahmed Madobe, the President of Jubaland—a pivotal Federal Member State in southern Somalia. As the end of his tenure approaches, Madobe’s absence from the political arena has not gone unnoticed, prompting widespread speculation. Official channels attribute his absence to health issues abroad, but his vanishing act has many wondering: how long can he sidestep the political squalls?

Madobe recently pulled off a significant strategic win. The Jubaland Parliament, which is under his influence, amended the regional constitution to strike out a clause that would have thwarted his bid for another term. This political victory came with strings attached. The much-anticipated National Consultative Council (NCC)—a critical assembly of Somali federal and regional leaders—was slated to convene in Kismayo, Jubaland’s capital, but was deferred due to Madobe’s reported illness.

The Somali presidency, housed in Villa Somalia, had aimed to leverage the NCC meeting to address contentious constitutional matters, particularly the protracted segments of the federal charter. A pivotal item on their agenda was laying out the electoral timetable for state elections, especially in Jubaland and South West State, where incumbents, including Madobe, seek renewed mandates. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the country’s central leader, reportedly dispatched a team to Kenya to ascertain the validity of Madobe’s health claims. The burning question remains: is Madobe genuinely unwell, or is he buying himself crucial time to prepare for the impending political tempest?

Veterans of Somali politics know well that the relationship between Villa Somalia and Ahmed Madobe is fraught, akin to a “smoldering ember”—ready to ignite at the slightest spark. The dynamic is filled with tension, poised for a climax that insiders believe is inevitable.

Further complicating the scene is Abdiaziz Laftagareen, the President of South West State and a staunch Madobe ally. Laftagareen seems to be navigating these choppy waters more adeptly, possibly providing a roadmap for Madobe’s next steps. Both leaders face the stark reality of electoral battles in regions where Villa Somalia’s sway is growing.

Muddying the waters even more is Somalia’s Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, a Jubaland native and an influential player in the central government. While Barre and Madobe share clan ties, their political paths don’t always converge. Barre’s ascending influence within Villa Somalia could pressure Madobe to align with Mogadishu’s political agenda.

Currently, Madobe’s political trajectory remains enshrouded in doubt. Insiders at Villa Somalia suggest President Hassan Sheikh is playing a calculated game, poised to exert pressure on the Jubaland leader at the opportune moment. It’s clear that Villa Somalia is methodically strategizing, with Jubaland being a critical piece in Somalia’s state-building strategy. Madobe’s response will not only chart his political destiny but also shape Jubaland’s future course.

Madobe’s impending return to political life will be his first real test. Allies and adversaries are keenly observing, awaiting his next move. The rescheduled NCC meeting will act as a crucial indicator of his political muscle. Will he seize control of his fate, or will adversaries within Villa Somalia and his own region overwhelm him?

As Somalia edges towards elections with stakes higher than ever, Ahmed Madobe’s political odyssey will offer valuable insights into the future of regional power in the country. His skill in navigating—or resisting—these turbulent times will define his legacy. One thing is irrefutable: the political storms looming over him show no signs of dissipating.

