Six Individuals, Including Five Relatives, Lose Their Lives in an Assault on Ethiopian Mosque

Jigjiga (AX) – In a horrific incident on Tuesday night, armed assailants gunned down six men, including five from the same family, within a mosque in Ethiopia’s Somali Regional State. Residents believe the tragedy was a result of a vendetta between competing clans.

The slain men—Bishar Baalul, Omar Aw Ahmed, Mahad Mohamud Abdullahi Waanis, Mahdi Sheikh Adan Wali, and Mohamed Dheere—were all devout Muslims, deeply committed to their faith and community.

So far, no faction has stepped forward to claim responsibility for this atrocity. Although security forces promptly arrived at the grim scene, they have yet to make any arrests.

The town of Warder and the broader Dollo area have been embroiled in persistent strife among local communities, a situation that has intensified in recent weeks, exacerbating tensions and bloodshed.