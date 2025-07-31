Baidoa’s New Wheels: Displaced Drivers Face Tough Choices Ahead

The Rise of Tuk-Tuks in Baidoa: A New Era of Transportation or a Crisis for the Traditional Workers?

In the bustling streets of Baidoa, Somalia, a transformative shift is underway, redefining not just transportation, but also the very fabric of livelihoods. Motorized three-wheelers, locally known as bajaj or tuk-tuks, have rapidly gained popularity, becoming a preferred mode of transport in the Baidoa market. However, this shift presents a somber reality for those who have relied on traditional donkey carts for their income.

Barre Hilowle Mohamed: A Lives Altered by Change

Meet Barre Hilowle Mohamed, a 64-year-old man who has found himself at a crossroads. After moving to the Mubarak Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in 2023, Barre was hopeful for a new beginning. Drought had ravaged his family’s three-hectare farm in Ooflow, just 90 kilometers away from Baidoa. With a family of eight to support, he turned to driving a donkey cart, renting it for $1 a day and spending an additional $3 on feeding his donkey. On a good day, he would bring in a profit of around $5.

However, since May, Barre has struggled to keep his family afloat. The increased preference for tuk-tuks, which offer greater speed and often cheaper fares, has effectively sidelined traditional donkey cart drivers. “Our better-off neighbors sometimes help us by giving us food,” Barre shares solemnly. “That’s how we are living now. If we get a few pieces of bread during the day, that’s what we sleep on.” This stark declaration reflects a deeper issue—a community under strain, reliant on sporadic handouts for survival.

End of an Era: The Economic Implications

As the marketplace evolves, so too do the avenues of income for many families. For Barre and many like him, the sad reality is that they lack other skills that could enable them to secure alternative employment. The cost of water at the camp is alarming—5,000 Somali shillings per jerrycan, which households strive to spread over a two-day period. Barre has amassed $50 in unpaid water bills, leading to an outright refusal from vendors to extend credit.

“The biggest challenge we face is unemployment,” Barre states, encapsulating the anxiety felt by many residents. Ali Isaaq Dahir, the chair of a committee representing 101 camps around Baidoa, estimates that around 300 families who depended on donkey carts are now out of work due to this transition. The community’s historical safety net—where neighbors supported each other—has been significantly weakened, further exacerbated by aid cuts and an economic downturn.

Mursal Hassan Ibrahim: A Struggle for Dignity

Barre is not alone. Mursal Hassan Ibrahim, who once thrived on transporting goods for a family of nine, now faces a bleak future. “If our lives continue like this, our children won’t get an education,” he laments. Mursal echoes the fear that is all too palpable among families in the camp—a fear that they will be unable to provide for their loved ones. With debts accumulating from three months of cart rental fees, Mursal often finds himself scouring Baidoa for casual labor, but luck has not been a companion to his efforts.

“I owe three months’ worth of rental for the donkey cart hire, which was one dollar a day. That’s $90 total. I also owe $170 to a shop where I used to get food,” he explains, the resignation in his voice painting a vivid picture of despair mixed with a yearning for stability. He reflects on what it means to be a father unable to provide, further underlining the emotional toll this economic crisis takes on families.

Community Dynamics: A Shifting Paradigm

The traditional social contracts that once fortified these communities are now fraying. Dahir emphasizes the profound changes: “People used to help each other. If a donkey-cart owner managed to work that day, he would contribute to ensuring families in need were fed. But now, even that kind of helping has stopped.” This breaking of communal bonds poses questions about the future of solidarity in a time of crisis. Will these ties be rebuilt, or are they dismantled forever?

A Call for Attention

As families continue to arrive daily, displaced by conflict and ongoing drought conditions, the situation is becoming even more dire. The community is in need of urgent attention from humanitarian organizations and government bodies alike. Dahir’s committee has attempted to alert the South West State administration about the plight of those living in the camps, but will it be enough?

In a world where the wheels of change often spin rapidly, it is crucial to contemplate not just the convenience that new modes of transport bring, but the consequences they wield for countless individuals like Barre and Mursal. “What does progress mean for those left behind?” This rhetorical question demands our reflection.

The African proverb “When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you” resonates profoundly here. The internal challenges of unemployment, loss of traditional practices, and community erosion must be addressed—or else Baidoa’s present may become its haunting future. How will these communities navigate this new landscape, and who will step in to help them?

As burdens mount and uncertainty looms, the stories of Barre, Mursal, and others serve as urgent reminders—transformation, while essential, must also be equitable. In this new era, let’s strive for solutions that uplift rather than diminish.

