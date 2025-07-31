Tragically, reports indicate that at least 30 Palestinians have lost their lives due to Israeli forces while waiting for food at a border crossing in Gaza. The civil defense agency in the region has confirmed this somber news.

According to civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal, “At least 30 martyrs were killed… waiting for aid north of Gaza City,” further noting that over 300 individuals sustained injuries during this incident.

Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, shared that his facility received 35 bodies of individuals who were tragically killed in the shooting.

The incident reportedly occurred near the coast, approximately three kilometers southwest of the Zikim crossing, a crucial entry point for aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip from the north.

Earlier, Israeli airstrikes and gunfire resulted in the deaths of at least 46 Palestinians overnight, with most casualties occurring among crowds seeking essential resources, according to health officials.

International scrutiny on Israel has intensified recently, as its ongoing military operations and blockade have contributed to what experts describe as the “worst-case scenario of famine” affecting the approximately two million Palestinians in Gaza, according to a leading global authority on hunger crises.

Al-Shifa Hospital confirmed receiving 12 more casualties caused by Israeli forces opening fire on crowds awaiting aid trucks at the Zikim Crossing.

In addition, the hospital reported that 13 others lost their lives due to strikes in the Jabaliya refugee camp and the northern towns of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun.

In Khan Younis, Nasser Hospital indicated they received the bodies of 16 individuals killed while they awaited aid trucks near the newly constructed Morag corridor, which connects Khan Younis to Rafah.

The Awda Hospital, located in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp, reported receiving four bodies that were killed today by Israeli fire near an aid distribution site managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in the Netzarim corridor area, south of the Wadi Gaza.

Sadly, health officials reported that an additional seven individuals, including a child, died due to malnutrition-related causes. Since the current conflict escalated, a total of 89 children have succumbed to malnutrition in Gaza.

The health ministry also indicated that 65 Palestinian adults have faced similar fates since late June when tracking began for adult starvation-related deaths.

Amid increasingly dire humanitarian conditions, hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the northern town of Beit Lahiya yesterday, striving for essential supplies such as a bag of flour.

Reflecting on the gravity of the situation, a global hunger monitor revealed that Gaza is on the brink of famine, with soaring rates of malnutrition and an alarming number of children under five succumbing to hunger-related issues.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has highlighted that the man-made starvation crisis in Gaza may soon be formally recognized as a famine, a classification hoped to amplify pressure on Israel to permit greater food aid access.

Peter Power, Executive Director at UNICEF Ireland, emphasized that “500 trucks” of aid are needed daily in Gaza.

As the international outcry surrounding Gaza’s plight escalates, Israel announced measures over the weekend aimed at facilitating aid access. However, the UN World Food Programme noted yesterday that it has not received the necessary permissions to deliver adequate support since Israel initiated humanitarian pauses in the conflict on Sunday.

The distressing images of emaciated Palestinian children have resonated worldwide, prompting significant responses from global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, who acknowledged the dire food shortages and pledged to establish new “food centers.”

Amidst the evolving narrative, Peter Power asserted that “not a shred of evidence” exists to support claims that Hamas is obstructing aid in Gaza. He stated during an interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, “I think that trope has been widely debunked; it’s simply not true.” He further reaffirmed the integrity of organizations dedicated to humanitarian relief.

Mr. Power emphasized the critical need for immediate medical assistance, sharing that “5,000 children in Gaza are severely malnourished and at a risk of dying.” He added that the situation is particularly bleak in Gaza City, where 16.3% of children are classified as severely acutely malnourished.

With 200 children presenting at malnutrition centers each day, Mr. Power condemned the scale of aid received via airdrops as “tokenistic,” calling for a substantial increase in delivery, stating, “We need 500 trucks a day; that’s what the United Nations system was bringing in during the ceasefire.”

Since the current stage of the conflict escalated on October 7, 2023, more than 60,000 Palestinians have reportedly lost their lives due to Israeli attacks in Gaza. This phase of the war commenced after Hamas militants crossed the border into Israeli communities, leading to 1,200 deaths, primarily among civilians, along with 251 individuals taken captive in Gaza.

