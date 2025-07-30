Recent heavy rainfall in Beijing has led to tragic consequences, with reports indicating that at least 30 individuals have lost their lives. As a precaution, authorities have evacuated approximately 80,000 residents, according to state media.

This week, intense rainstorms have wreaked havoc across northern China, affecting areas such as the capital, along with Hebei, Jilin, and Shandong provinces. A local state-run outlet, Beijing Daily, stated on social media that “continuous extreme heavy rainfall caused major disasters,” highlighting the serious impact of the weather.

The hardest-hit area appears to be Miyun, a suburban district situated northeast of the city center, where the death toll has been particularly high.

Furthermore, dozens of roads have been rendered impassable, and more than 130 villages are experiencing power outages, as reported by Beijing Daily.

In Huairou District, firefighters have been working tirelessly, transporting essential supplies via a makeshift bridge in Liulimiao Town.

The force of the floodwaters has swept away power lines, while military vehicles and ambulances navigate the submerged streets. Firefighters have bravely rescued 48 individuals trapped in an elderly care facility, as reported by CCTV.

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging authorities to prepare for worst-case scenarios and expedite the relocation of residents from flood-prone areas.

In the neighboring Hebei province, a devastating landslide near Chengde has claimed the lives of four people, with eight still unaccounted for, according to CCTV.

In 2023 alone, heavy rainfall has led to over 80 fatalities across northern and northeastern China, including at least 29 in Hebei province. Severe flooding in this region has obliterated homes and destroyed crop fields, prompting some to speculate that the province bore the brunt of a government decision to divert floodwaters from the capital.

Natural disasters have tragically become a familiar occurrence in China, particularly during summer months when some regions face heavy rainfall while others endure extreme heat. Climate change is a complex challenge that we must confront head-on,” remarked a local environmental expert.

As the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, China grapples with the impact of climate change, which scientists link to the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. Nevertheless, the country is also recognized as a global leader in renewable energy, with aspirations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Earlier this month, flash floods in Shandong province resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left ten missing. Additionally, a landslide on a highway in Sichuan claimed five lives when it swept several vehicles down a mountainside.

As communities begin to recover from these unprecedented challenges, the need for resilience and robust emergency preparedness has never been clearer.

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International – Monitoring.