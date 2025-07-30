Ceasefire Between Thailand and Cambodia Remains Intact, Yet Vulnerable

An uneasy ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia seems to be holding, despite reports from Bangkok alleging that the truce faced breaches due to skirmishes overnight. As military commanders from both sides convened, the atmosphere remained tense yet hopeful.

Following recent peace talks in Malaysia, both nations reached a mutually agreed, unconditional ceasefire set to begin at midnight. This truce aims to curtail the ongoing violence over a series of ancient temples located in disputed areas along their 800 km border. In the words of Thailand’s military, Cambodian troops “launched armed attacks into several areas,” which they claimed was a “clear attempt to undermine mutual trust.” However, it was noted that clashes eventually subsided.

On the Cambodian side, defense ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata firmly stated that there had been “no armed clashes against each other in any regions,” emphasizing a collective aim for peace.

In the village of Ta Miang, located just seven kilometers from the border, Wanta Putmo, a 68-year-old farmer, recounted her experience of sleepless nights in a cramped bunker shared with nine others. “I feel a little relieved, but not completely,” she expressed, adding that she had been surviving on canned fish and instant noodles donated by a local monk. “Maybe if I don’t hear gunfire and shellings tomorrow, I might finally feel at ease and go back home,” she reflected.

Describing the situation as a “minor skirmish,” Thailand’s army reported that three meetings at the frontier led to agreement on de-escalation measures, including a suspension of troop reinforcements or movements that could spark misunderstandings. Nevertheless, a post-ceasefire altercation resulted in the capture of 18 Cambodian troops, which the Thai military attributed to “heavy and indirect fire into Thai territory” from Cambodian forces.

Maratee Nalita Andamo, a foreign affairs spokesperson at Bangkok’s border crisis center, warned, “At this moment, in the early days of the ceasefire, the situation remains fragile.”

A Historic Handshake

During the peace talks hosted by Malaysia, leaders Hun Manet of Cambodia and Phumtham Wechayachai of Thailand shook hands over the ceasefire deal, in front of delegates from both the United States and China. “I saw photos of the two leaders shaking hands,” shared Kittisak Sukwilai, a 32-year-old pharmacy worker in the Thai city of Surin, located 50 km from the border. “I just hope it’s not just a photo op with fake smiles – and that those hands aren’t actually preparing to stab each other in the back.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim noted on a visit to Indonesia that a “minor skirmish” after the ceasefire deadline was resolved when commanders met in discussion. Observers near the Cambodian border reported that the sound of blasts quieted for 30 minutes before midnight, a welcome respite that continued into the evening.

The recent conflict has claimed at least 43 lives since Thursday and displaced over 300,000 people, prompting intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend. This latest escalation has exceeded the death toll of 28 from violence that plagued the region sporadically from 2008 to 2011, sparked by territorial claims stemming from a vague demarcation established by Cambodia’s French colonial administrators in 1907.

As some evacuees in Cambodia returned home, Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham cautioned citizens to “await official instructions” before making any moves.

Trade Talks on the Horizon

Both nations are keen to secure favorable trade deals as they court President Trump, aiming to avert the imposition of steep tariffs. The U.S. State Department confirmed its officials have been present to facilitate the peace talks. “I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade,” Mr. Trump announced on his Truth Social platform, taking credit for the ceasefire deal after its announcement. “The US and I are still in negotiations,” added Thailand’s Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira. He further indicated that trade discussions with the U.S. are expected to be concluded before August 1, with tariffs anticipated to be below 36%.

Thailand reports that 15 of its soldiers and 15 civilians have died, while Cambodia has confirmed eight civilian casualties and five military deaths. The ongoing violence has displaced more than 188,000 people in Thailand, with around 140,000 fleeing their homes in Cambodia.

In this fragile but optimistic moment, the hope for lasting peace grows stronger, underlining the profound impact that diplomacy and dialogue can have in complex international relations.

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International – Monitoring.