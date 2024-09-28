From Refugee Camp to Minnesota’s Legislature: Abdi Daisane Takes on Rep. Perryman in District 14A

Minneapolis, USA (AX) – Abdi Daisane, a Somali-born entrepreneur, is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Bernie Perryman in Minnesota’s House District 14A. If victorious, Daisane would be among the select few Somali-Americans holding state legislative office in the U.S.

Born amid Somalia’s civil war, Daisane spent nearly two decades in Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camp, one of the largest globally. In 2009, he made his way to the United States, seeking a fresh start. By 2013, he planted roots in St. Cloud, earned several degrees from St. Cloud State University, and established Blooming Kids Child Care Center.

During a recent forum by the League of Women Voters in St. Cloud, Daisane was the sole contender present for Districts 14A and 14B. His opponent, Rep. Perryman, along with other candidates, cited prior obligations and didn’t attend. Speaking to around 35 attendees, Daisane underscored his dedication to the community.

“It’s pretty clear… I’m here tonight,” he noted.

Highlighting his priorities, Daisane focused on enhancing education, advocating for affordable housing, and stimulating economic growth. Leveraging his experiences as a business owner and educator, he emphasized the need to support everyone in the educational ecosystem—teachers, bus drivers, and janitors included.

“We must uplift our educators and all staff who play a part in our children’s learning,” he stated. “They deserve the backing to continue the fantastic work they do.”

Though Daisane has made significant strides in the community, his daycare center has faced issues from the Department of Human Services, including staff documentation and equipment maintenance violations. Acknowledging these setbacks, he remains focused on his larger goal of serving the community.

“My top priority is access to resources that help folks transition to the next phase of their lives,” Daisane said. “Because I’ve personally witnessed how access to resources and support can transform lives.”

Daisane also critiqued Perryman’s legislative record as “highly ineffective,” noting her failure to pass any bills during her term.

Rep. Bernie Perryman, 65, owner of Batteries Plus stores, is running for reelection after a razor-thin win in 2020, where she emerged victorious by just over 1%—less than 200 votes. She mentioned a scheduling conflict as the reason for missing the voter forum, instead attending a fundraiser for Quiet Oaks Hospice House, which her company sponsored.

Defending her legislative efforts, Perryman blamed the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party’s hold on the House. “With the majority they’ve had the past two years, many voices were stifled,” she argued. “Another two years of complete Democrat control in St. Paul is something we can’t afford.”

She champions increased funding for the St. Cloud Area School District 742 but insists on fewer constraints on how the funds are utilized. “Schools need more leeway with taxpayer dollars to best serve their students,” Perryman said. “We owe it to our kids to set them up for success in school by ending the Democrats’ absolute control of our state and restoring balance at the Capitol.”

District 14A, covering Waite Park, St. Augusta, St. Joseph, and south St. Cloud, could potentially tip the scale in the Minnesota House of Representatives. The DFL currently has a slim majority with 70 representatives compared to the Republicans’ 64.

For Minnesota’s substantial Somali community—the largest in the country—Daisane’s campaign holds significant meaning. If elected, he would join a growing cadre of Somali-Americans in public office, such as U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, State Representatives Hodan Hassan and Mohamud Noor, and State Senator Omar Fateh.

“Representation is crucial,” Daisane said. “When our government mirrors its diverse populace, we get better policies and a stronger community.”

Daisane’s campaign strikes a chord with many who see their own dreams reflected in his journey. His story echoes the broader narrative of immigrant communities enriching American society.

As November 5 draws near, both contenders are ramping up their campaigns. Daisane continues to stress community involvement and bipartisanship.

“Officials should use their party as a means to get into office, not to mindlessly follow party lines,” he remarked. “We must work together to deliver meaningful legislation for Minnesotans.”

Perryman, on the other hand, leans on her experience and aims to counter what she sees as the DFL’s “extreme” agenda.

“Our state deserves better than having one party impose a radical, metro-centric agenda on everyone while silencing the rest of us,” she contended. “We can’t afford another two years of full Democrat control in St. Paul.”

Daisane’s journey from refugee camp to potential state legislator exemplifies the evolving face of American politics. His campaign resonates with those believing in the power of representation and the significance of diverse voices in governance.

“When I reach St. Paul, my party affiliation won’t be my top priority,” Daisane said. “I aim to deliver legislation that benefits Minnesotans, and for that, collaboration is essential.”



Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring