UPDF Initiates Probe into Helicopter Accident in Somalia

Uganda People’s Defence Force spokesperson, Felix Kulayigye

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | On Friday, the Ugandan military announced that they are delving into the circumstances leading to a military helicopter crash in Somalia. Remarkably, all four peacekeepers aboard emerged unscathed. The details were shared by Felix Kulayigye, the military’s spokesperson.

In a phone conversation with Xinhua, Kulayigye mentioned that the investigation aims to uncover what caused the Ugandan military transport helicopter to crash shortly after its departure from Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, the previous evening.

According to Kulayigye, the helicopter was navigating from Mogadishu to Belidoogle airfield, a location roughly 90 kilometers northwest of the city, with four individuals on board.

“The helicopter crash-landed, but everyone on board survived. Whenever an air incident happens, an investigation is obligatory,” emphasized Kulayigye.

Uganda stands among the countries that contribute troops to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.