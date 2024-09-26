SomaliaWest Africa

Turkey Eyes Fresh Investment Opportunities in Central Somalia: Ambassador

avatar of axadleBy axadle

 

Türkiye is setting its sights on new investment ventures in Somalia’s central state, Galmudug, as per the Turkish envoy’s announcement this Tuesday.

Upon reaching Dusmareb, Galmudug’s hub, a delegation headed by Türkiye’s ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktaş, engaged in talks with Ahmed Abdi Karie, the state’s president, and his Cabinet members.

Related Posts

Somali Prime Minister and Molly Phee Debate Post-ATMIS Security and…

Northeastern State Leader Calls for Dialogue with Somali Federal…

They delved into discussions around kickstarting infrastructure initiatives in Galmudug and the potential impact of Turkish investments.

“We had fruitful discussions on the steps necessary to establish the infrastructure vital for Galmudug’s growth and the possible contributions from Turkish investments,” Aktaş mentioned in a release from the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu.

Türkiye, a steadfast ally of Somalia, has poured resources into education, infrastructure, and healthcare sectors and has also provided substantial humanitarian assistance.

Moreover, Türkiye’s largest overseas military outpost is situated in Mogadishu, dedicated to training the Somali National Army.

avatar of axadle
axadle 18620 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More