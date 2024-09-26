Turkey Eyes Fresh Investment Opportunities in Central Somalia: Ambassador

Türkiye is setting its sights on new investment ventures in Somalia’s central state, Galmudug, as per the Turkish envoy’s announcement this Tuesday.

Upon reaching Dusmareb, Galmudug’s hub, a delegation headed by Türkiye’s ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktaş, engaged in talks with Ahmed Abdi Karie, the state’s president, and his Cabinet members.

They delved into discussions around kickstarting infrastructure initiatives in Galmudug and the potential impact of Turkish investments.

“We had fruitful discussions on the steps necessary to establish the infrastructure vital for Galmudug’s growth and the possible contributions from Turkish investments,” Aktaş mentioned in a release from the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu.

Türkiye, a steadfast ally of Somalia, has poured resources into education, infrastructure, and healthcare sectors and has also provided substantial humanitarian assistance.

Moreover, Türkiye’s largest overseas military outpost is situated in Mogadishu, dedicated to training the Somali National Army.