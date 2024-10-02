Southwest State’s Premier Lands in Mogadishu for National Consultative Council Assembly

Mogadishu (AX) – Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, leader of Southwest regional state, landed in Mogadishu on Wednesday, ready for the National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting.

On arrival at Aden Adde International Airport, a welcoming committee featuring federal lawmakers, ministers, and notable political figures greeted the delegation with warm reception as they made their way to their accommodations in the bustling capital.

Social media pictures highlighted the heavy military support accompanying the group, underlining heightened security after the recent political squabbles between Southwest state and the federal government.

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and Laftagareen recently deliberated over the exit of Ethiopian troops, which is set for the end of 2024. Shortly after, demonstrations erupted in the Bakool region, showing support for the Ethiopian presence.

Relations with Ethiopia have been tense, driven by Ethiopia’s recent Memorandum of Understanding with North Western State of Somalia, granting them access to the Red Sea coastline, a move met with staunch opposition from Somalia.

In response, the Somali administration has decided to exclude Ethiopian forces from the upcoming African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which is set to succeed the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) by 2025.

The forthcoming NCC meeting will tackle critical subjects, such as federal and regional elections, setting the stage for Somalia’s political trajectory in the upcoming elections.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring