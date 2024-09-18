East Africa

Somali Army Eliminates 12 Al-Shabab Militants, Including Foreign Combatants, in Bay Region

By axadle

Baidoa (AX) – Military officials reported a deadly skirmish in Somalia’s Qansah Dhere district, resulting in the deaths of at least a dozen al-Shabab militants, including some foreign fighters.

Southwest Darwish authorities confirmed the presence of foreign combatants among the dead but kept the specifics under wraps.

Regional and federal troops, joined by local militias, have ramped up their efforts to reclaim territories still held by al-Shabab in the Bay and Bakol regions.

In a similar operation back in April, Somali forces took down at least 70 al-Shabab fighters and injured another 30 near Harardhere in northern Mudug, shortly after the town was reclaimed from militant control.

