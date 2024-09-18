Somalia’s President Seeks Turkey’s Help to Resolve Dispute with Regional State

MOGADISHU, Somalia – After weeks of gridlock between Somalia’s federal government and the Southwest regional authority, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called upon Turkey to step in as a mediator. This gesture underscores the strong rapport between Mogadishu and Ankara, particularly their collaborations on security and development fronts.

According to multiple insiders speaking to news Outlet, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has specifically asked Turkey’s ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktas, to mediate. The Southwest’s regional president, Abdiaziz Laftagareen, is currently at odds with the federal administration over significant national concerns.

President Hassan requested the envoy to initiate discussions with Laftagareen. Interestingly, Laftagareen has refused to visit Mogadishu unless Turkey guarantees his security, ensuring that no uncertainties arise.

Despite the discussions, Ambassador Alper has indeed relayed this message to the Southwest leader, who responded that although he’s open to visiting Mogadishu, his schedule’s too packed, nullifying any need for urgent travel.

Earlier this week, rumors circulated that the federal government had deployed elite troops to Barawe in anticipation of rebellious leaders. However, the administration in Mogadishu debunked these claims as ‘baseless and malicious.’ “There are no such troop movements,” the government clarified.

The Southwest regional authority opposes Somalia’s firm stance on Ethiopia’s peacekeeping mission in the country. They have accused Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of having annexation agendas following an agreement granting Ethiopia access to the Red Sea via North Western State of Somalia.

Once enacted, this agreement will grant Ethiopia a 20-kilometer stretch to the Red Sea, earmarked for constructing a military base and port, which Somalia opposes. Ethiopia, in turn, wants to acknowledge North Western State of Somalia’s sovereignty, much to Somalia’s discomfort.

Efforts by Turkey to mediate have thus far stumbled, with Somalia excluding Ethiopian forces from the impending African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), set to replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

In lieu of Ethiopian troops, Somalia has proposed Egypt and Djibouti to lead the mission, describing Ethiopia as ‘hostile and expansionist.’ Ethiopia, on its part, has denied violating Somalia’s sovereignty and maintains that its troops should remain to combat al-Shabaab in the region.

Recently, locals in the Southwest State rallied in support of Ethiopian troops, expressing gratitude for their ‘tireless and brotherly support’ against al-Shabaab. “They have liberated multiple strategic zones,” some locals told the media.

Last week, President Hassan Sheikh sent Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre to Baidoa in an attempt to broker peace. Yet, the PM’s efforts fell short amid local claims of ‘Mogadishu’s high-handedness’ alongside demands for the sacking of Defense Minister Abdikadir Nur and Justice Minister Mukhtar Robow.

Observers note that this situation underscores foreign interference in Somalia’s internal politics. President Hassan Sheikh seems determined to secure a sit-down with Laftagareen, having also met with Gen. Mahad Abdirahman, a close Laftagareen ally and head of federal corrections, to persuade him.

Although Villa Somalia’s insistence on Laftagareen’s presence in Mogadishu remains unclear, analysts speculate it’s linked to Somalia’s firm stance on Ethiopian operations in the country and the forthcoming mission adjustments.

Despite the chaos and clashes with Ethiopia, al-Shabaab remains Somalia’s most formidable threat. The nation continues to seek international support to dismantle this insurgent group, hell-bent on overthrowing the fragile UN-backed federal government.

AXADLETM