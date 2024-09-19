Somalia looks to diplomacy to resolve dispute with Ethiopia

Somalia Leans on Diplomacy to Resolve Rift with Ethiopia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia is banking on diplomatic efforts to iron out its disputes with Ethiopia, following President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s recent decision to involve regional collaborators in addressing the issue.

Under President Mohamud’s leadership, reaching out to global entities and countries has been a priority, emphasizing the significance of resolving this standoff amicably, without strife or hostility.

The Somali leader has already sought the intervention of various international bodies, including the European Union, the African Union, the United States, China, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Efforts are also being made through the East African Community (EAC) and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), aiming to untangle this political knot.

During a meeting with IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu on Monday, the organization vouched for its unwavering support towards Mohamud’s endeavor for sustainable peace and prosperity in the region.

“Somalia is a pivotal ally in our joint mission to enhance peace, stability, and development in the Horn of Africa,” stated Gebeyehu. “We will continue to uphold Somalia as it treads towards lasting peace and prosperity, lending our support to the government’s aspiration for a resilient nation.”

Gebeyehu underscored, “Our commitment to nurturing peaceful relations in the area necessitates a unified stance supporting Somalia’s territorial integrity.”

President Mohamud echoed a similar sentiment, asserting Somalia’s intent to work in harmony with IGAD for the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa. This year, Somalia reaffirmed its stance on the dispute, asserting that North Western State of Somalia remains an integral part of Somalia.

“China respects Somalia’s sovereignty and backs its claim over maritime resources. We advocate for collaborative development benefitting everyone,” declared the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Earlier this year, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during the agreement’s signing, articulated, “The General Secretariat of the OIC rejects any actions infringing Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Somalia charges Ethiopia with annexation intentions following a deal with North Western State of Somalia. The agreement allows Ethiopia a 20-kilometer access to the Red Sea in return for recognizing North Western State of Somalia as independent. In response, Somalia insists Ethiopian troops under the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) vacate the territory by year’s end.

AXADLETM