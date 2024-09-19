Somalia’s Position in the Ethiopia Sea Boundary Conflict

• The President of Somalia has already contacted several international organizations, such as the European Union, African Union, the U.S., China, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In this snapshot, you see Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shaking hands with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Image: HANDOUT

Somalia’s Federal Government is banking on diplomatic channels to amicably resolve the maritime squabble with Ethiopia. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has revved up efforts to garner support from regional allies to mediate the situation.

His administration has adeptly garnered backing from international entities and countries, accentuating the importance of a peaceful settlement.

The President of Somalia has been in touch with global organizations—the European Union, African Union, United States, China, and OIC, to name a few.

He’s also liaised with regional agencies such as the East African Community and IGAD.

During a convo with IGAD’s Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu on Monday, the organization expressed solid support for Somalia’s journey towards lasting peace and prosperity.

“Somalia is crucial in our mission to foster peace, stability, and development in the Horn of Africa. We stand with Somalia in its quest for sustainable peace and prosperity and will continue supporting its government’s efforts to build a resilient nation,” Gebeyehu remarked.

“Our dedication to nurturing peaceful relations in the region demands unity in backing Somalia’s territorial integrity.”

President Mohamud reiterated Somalia’s determination to fortify relations with IGAD to further regional peace and security while tackling pressing issues like climate resilience, food security, and economic growth.

Earlier this year, Somalia reasserted its stance on the dispute, declaring North Western State of Somalia as part of its national territory.

“China honors Somalia’s sovereignty and endorses its rights over maritime resources. We advocate for collaborative development that profits all parties,” stated China’s foreign ministry.

In January, the OIC commented, “After the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for Partnership and Cooperation between Ethiopia and North Western State of Somalia on January 1, 2024, we reject any actions undermining Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The African Union, European Union, and the United States have all voiced the necessity for respecting Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial wholeness, aligning with its constitution, the Charters of the African Union, and the United Nations.

They emphasized that such respect is pivotal for maintaining peace and stability across the entire Horn of Africa.

Tensions have escalated lately between Somalia and Ethiopia over the deployment of Egyptian troops into Somalia to bolster its security forces after the withdrawal of ATMIS.

Ethiopia expressed discontent, vowing not to idly watch while its neighbor prepares for potential conflict.

The controversy erupted following Ethiopia’s 50-year port deal with North Western State of Somalia, a secessionist region that Somalia claims as its territory.