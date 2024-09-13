IOM and Canada Strengthen Community Involvement and Law Enforcement in Wajir

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), with a nod from Canada’s government, reaffirmed its pledge to boost community involvement and policing endeavors in Wajir County.

During a roadshow caravan kickoff on Thursday, IOM’s Soumana Ali articulated the body’s commitment to aiding the Kenyan government. “Our goal is to nurture healthier relationships between communities and state forces,” Ali said, especially in frontier regions.

Ali outlined the mission to reframe views on border locales. “Communities near borders are often seen as problematic, but we recognize their potential to be part of the solution to border inefficiencies.”

George Onyango, Wajir East’s Deputy County Commissioner, expressed appreciation to local residents, recognizing the significant roles that elders, women, and youth play in sustaining peace.

“The tranquility we experience in Wajir isn’t solely due to security forces; it’s largely a community-driven effort,” Onyango noted. Reflecting on Wajir’s nearness to Somalia and the continuous strife there, he stressed that local safety leans heavily on active resident involvement.

Onyango further encouraged the community to keep backing local security initiatives. “Your involvement is crucial in maintaining safety,” he urged, reminding everyone of the symbiotic relationship between peace and progress.

“Peace paves the way for development,” he stated, encouraging the populace to promptly report any suspicious behaviors or criminal activities, especially drug trafficking.

Onyango also spotlighted the perils lurking for Wajir’s youth amidst the drug scourge, underscoring the necessity to shield the younger generation. “Drug trade won’t be tolerated,” he warned, noting the shared duty to safeguard the town’s future.

The Deputy County Commissioner reaffirmed the steadfastness of law enforcement in upholding peace, emphasizing the need for ongoing communal cooperation to secure and advance Wajir.

The roadshow caravan aligns with bigger efforts to amplify collaboration, reinforce trust, and boost security in border zones. By encouraging community engagement, this endeavor aims to tackle border management issues, fostering lasting peace and prosperity.