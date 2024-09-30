North Western State of Somalia Lawmaker Abiib Released by Police After Court Dismisses Treason Allegations

Hargeisa (AX) — On Monday, North Western State of Somalia security forces released lawmaker Mohamed Abiib Yusuf, only hours after the Supreme Court declared his arrest unlawful and ordered his immediate release from Mandera prison.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hussein Mirre Giirre, confirmed Abiib’s release to the press, attributing the decision to the court’s ruling.

After spending 30 days in detention, the lawmaker shared on his Facebook page: “I can attest to regaining my freedom. Thank you to everyone who showed support during my unlawful 30-day detention in Mandera prison.”

Abiib’s arrest ignited a wave of outrage from both the Speaker of the North Western State of Somalia House of Representatives and opposition parties, who denounced it as a blatant breach of the constitution.

He was apprehended at Hargeisa’s Egal Airport after returning from the United Arab Emirates. Authorities accused him of treason, defaming the military, aiding adversaries, and opposing national interests.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring