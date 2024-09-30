SomaliaWest Africa

North Western State of Somalia Lawmaker Abiib Released by Police After Court Dismisses Treason Allegations

avatar of axadleBy axadle

Hargeisa (AX) — On Monday, North Western State of Somalia security forces released lawmaker Mohamed Abiib Yusuf, only hours after the Supreme Court declared his arrest unlawful and ordered his immediate release from Mandera prison.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hussein Mirre Giirre, confirmed Abiib’s release to the press, attributing the decision to the court’s ruling.

After spending 30 days in detention, the lawmaker shared on his Facebook page: “I can attest to regaining my freedom. Thank you to everyone who showed support during my unlawful 30-day detention in Mandera prison.”

Related Posts

Somalia Rejects Ethiopia’s Aspirations for Military Presence in…

Nigerian Police Mobilize in Preparation for Upcoming Nationwide…

Abiib’s arrest ignited a wave of outrage from both the Speaker of the North Western State of Somalia House of Representatives and opposition parties, who denounced it as a blatant breach of the constitution.

He was apprehended at Hargeisa’s Egal Airport after returning from the United Arab Emirates. Authorities accused him of treason, defaming the military, aiding adversaries, and opposing national interests.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring

avatar of axadle
axadle 18711 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More