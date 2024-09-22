ATMIS Provides Gender Officers with Training on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality

Mogadishu, Somalia – On Wednesday, thirty-two military and police officers from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) wrapped up a significant training program focused on embedding women’s rights and fostering gender equality within peace support operations.

Jointly coordinated by ATMIS’s Protection, Human Rights, and Gender (PHRG) Cluster alongside the African Union Compliance Framework (AUCF), a four-day training for Gender Focal Point and Female Engagement officers aimed to boost their proficiency in effective gender integration and vigorously tackling gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual abuse.

“Protecting women’s rights is ingrained in African cultural values. It’s crucial to embed these principles in ATMIS’s operations, ensuring the safety of women and children in our areas of activity,” expressed Sivuyile Bam, Deputy Head of Mission for ATMIS, during Sunday’s opening ceremony.

He emphasized, “By equipping our Gender Focal Point officers with advanced skills in gender mainstreaming and addressing gender-based violence, we not only augment ATMIS’s operational effectiveness but also contribute to a more inclusive and just society in Somalia.”

“This training highlights our commitment to amplifying women’s voices, safeguarding their rights, and valuing their contributions in all facets of our peace support operations. Gender equality is a fundamental human right and the backbone of sustainable peace and development,” added Bam.

ATMIS Police Commissioner, Hillary Sao Kanu, highlighted the importance of advocating for gender equality and women’s rights within the mission’s military and police procedures.

“This training is essential for empowering women, advancing gender equality, and overcoming societal barriers like pay disparities, gender-based violence, and sexual exploitation. Gender equality concerns not just women’s rights but human rights and fairness for all,” stated CP Kanu.

At Wednesday’s closing ceremony, Dr. Omar Alasow, the Acting Head of the Protection, Human Rights, and Gender Cluster for ATMIS, announced that participants would proceed to a Training of Trainers (TOT) course. This step is designed to enable them to disseminate the acquired knowledge to other officers within their sectors.

“The training encompassed various crucial topics, including prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, addressing gender-based violence, human rights protection for women, and international humanitarian law,” disclosed Dr. Alasow.

Detailed discussions also touched upon Somalia’s legal policy framework for gender equality and strategies to effectively partner with Somali women and the Federal government to integrate women into peace and security dialogues.

Capt. Valary Shikuku, Head of the Sector Two Female Engagement team and Dhobley Women Association focal point for ATMIS, expressed gratitude for the training, underscoring its pivotal role in progressing women’s rights.

“The knowledge gained here will enable me to support my fellow troops and the women we engage with in our daily operations in the sector,” stated Capt. Shikuku.

Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) Michael Oluge highlighted the importance of men’s roles in protecting women’s rights, particularly in conflict settings.

“This training has equipped me with invaluable skills and knowledge. It was an excellent experience, and I urge the facilitators to consider including more men in future trainings,” shared AIP Oluge.

