More Than 1,500 People Killed or Hurt by Explosive Devices in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – In the past twelve months, more than 1,500 individuals, primarily civilians, have either lost their lives or sustained injuries in Somalia, according to a shocking United Nations report. These tragic events are largely attributed to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), predominantly used by the notorious Al-Shabaab militants.

The United Nations pinpointed how extensively militants have relied on IEDs during this period. James Swan, the United Nations Secretary-General’s acting envoy to Somalia, emphasized that IEDs present a monstrous obstacle to Somalia’s stability.

“We all understand just how dire this menace is. Your comrades in the Somalia National Army (SNA) are the main targets. Finding a solution to tackle this threat is of paramount importance,” Swan asserted in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, while opening a month-long “train-the-trainer” course aimed at bolstering the SNA’s IED countermeasures.

“Looking ahead, this training is crucial for building Somali self-sufficiency in combating IEDs,” Swan added.

Last year, the Somali National Army (SNA) reported 378 fatalities and 451 injuries, primarily from IEDs, casting a stark warning to the mission troops, local military, humanitarian workers, and innocents within the nation.

As local forces gradually take over security duties, the report highlights the imperative of training and arming them to handle IED incidents. The goal is for mission troops to hand over all security responsibilities to local forces by December 2024.

Over the past four years, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) has highlighted the dangers posed by IEDs. Militants typically target military installations and densely populated areas.

Leading the charge against IEDs, UNMAS has consistently supported Somali forces, assembling 46 explosive ordnance disposal teams.

“This training marks a pivotal moment, with Somali trainers instructing Somali students for the first time. This ensures the SNA can sustain responses to the explosive threats that affect communities nationwide,” stated Fran O’Grady, head of UNMAS in Somalia.

Restaurants often frequented by high-ranking government and military officials are frequent targets, even as Somalia wages an all-out war against militants. The US Africa Command and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have been aiding local forces in their battle against violent extremist factions.

AXADLETM