Ministers of Education from Somalia and Turkmenistan Hold Discussions on Collaborative Initiatives

Mogadishu (AX) – On Monday, Somali Minister of Education, Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir, and his Turkmenistan counterpart, J. Gurbandeldiyev, connected via video call, discussing ways to bolster ties in education, culture, and tech sectors.

Fathudin Ali Muhammad, the Somali Ambassador to Turkmenistan residing in Ankara, took part in the session. The main focus was on fostering collaboration and promoting university-level education between the two countries.

Turkmenistan’s Minister of Education applauded Somalia’s enthusiasm for strengthening educational connections. He highlighted Turkmenistan’s global educational accomplishments and shared ambitious future goals. “Somalia’s interest is truly appreciated,” he acknowledged.

Minister Gurbandeldiyev suggested that Somali representatives join international events for schoolchildren and university students held in Turkmenistan, such as conferences, exhibitions, and competitions.

In turn, Somali Minister Abdulqadir thanked Gurbandeldiyev for the invitation and stressed Somalia’s dedication to nurturing educational partnerships with Turkmenistan.

Minister Abdulqadir put forward the idea of organizing a series of virtual meetings to share knowledge between higher education institutions of both nations. He saw this as fundamental in enhancing educational cooperation.

Both ministers conveyed their optimism about the future of this partnership, expecting it to bring significant benefits to Somalia and Turkmenistan in the realm of education, as per a statement from the Somali Ministry of Education.

Edited by: Ali Musa

