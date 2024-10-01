Which form of exercise is the most effective for burning calories?

It’s no secret that burning calories is critical to weight loss. But when it comes to exercise, some people are better than others at burning calories. Fortunately, ETNT have you covered. we chatted with Rachel MacPherson, CPTan ACE-certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, who reveals the science behind her best workouts that burn the most calories so you can get the most out of your workout time.

Whether your exercise goal is to shed unwanted pounds or simply get healthier, understanding which exercises burn the most calories can help you plan a more effective exercise routine. According to National Institutes of Healththe number of calories you burn depends on several factors, including exercise intensity and duration, body weight, age, and metabolic rate.

Ultimately, incorporating a healthy balance of cardiovascular and strength training exercises into your routine is the best way to support long-term weight loss and boost your health.

Understand the process of calorie burning

At its core, the calorie burning process involves energy expenditure during physical activity. The number of calories you burn depends on various factors such as body size, muscle mass, age and activity level. According to MacPherson, people with more muscle and larger body sizes burn more calories even at rest. Aging can reduce calorie burn due to muscle loss, but this can be countered with muscle-building exercises. Genetics and hormones can also affect how efficient your metabolism is at using energy.

MacPherson explains, “The calorie burning process is your metabolism, which is how your body converts what you eat and drink into energy to support bodily functions such as breathing and muscle movement. The number of calories you burn each day depends on your basal metabolic rate (BMR), which is the energy your body needs to complete bodily functions at rest.”

Running is the #1 best exercise for burning calories

So which exercise burns the most calories? According to MacPherson, it’s simple.

“Running burns the most calories,” says MacPherson. “Running at 10 miles per hour (mph) for 30 minutes will burn [approximately] 594 calories for a 155-pound person. However, that pace is very challenging, and few people can sustain it for 30 minutes. For recreational runners, 5 to 6 mph is more common, which burns [an estimated] 288 calories [to 350 calories] in 30 minutes for a 155-pound person. Experienced runners typically manage 6 to 7.5 mph, which will burn about 450 mph for a 155-pound person in 30 minutes.”

But MacPherson elaborates that cardio alone isn’t the most effective way to burn calories, as consuming small amounts of high-calorie foods can easily offset the effort. Instead, she suggests creating a healthy calorie deficit through diet, staying active throughout the day, and incorporating strength training for the best weight loss results.

Additional top calorie burning exercises

In addition to running, several other exercises offer excellent calorie-burning potential:

Strength training

“Strength training helps keep your metabolism healthy,” says MacPherson. “Research shows that your body adapts and burns fewer calories over time when you exercise the same amount. That’s why relying on the most calorie-burning exercises as your only strategy for losing weight is unlikely to work, especially in the long term.”

MacPherson recommends strength training two to five days a week.

Walking

MacPherson notes that walking is a low-impact way to increase your daily calorie burn without overloading your body. Walking frequently throughout the day, whether at home, in the office or nearby, can burn significantly more calories than a single intense workout such as running. She suggests walking daily for as long as you’re comfortable to maximize these benefits.

Recreational sports

“Choosing a social sport you enjoy will help you stay motivated and consistent with your exercise,” explains MacPherson. “It will feel fun and engaging and contribute to stress relief, which research suggests is essential for weight loss. Social and team sports can be played a few times a week, but even one day a week can provide significant benefits.”

How to maximize your calorie burn when you exercise

Strength training builds muscle, which helps increase metabolism and burn more calories, even when you’re not exercising. It’s also important to eat a healthy, well-balanced diet and not consume calories to maximize your calorie burn. As MacPherson notes, fueling your body with healthy carbohydrates and protein is key to maximizing performance and preventing fatigue, helping you burn more calories efficiently.

Reducing your rest times or using supersets (alternating between opposing muscle groups) can also help optimize calorie burn during your strength training sessions. Limiting rest to 60 seconds between sets keeps the intensity high and reduces training time without sacrificing results.

“Getting enough sleep also helps maximize calorie burn because you have more energy to perform at a higher intensity without stopping,” says MacPherson. “Also, prioritizing recovery will prevent fatigue and injury, helping you stay consistent and progress toward your training goals.”