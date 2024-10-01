Somali Government and United States Ink $68.5 Million Development Aid Agreement

Mogadishu (AX) – On Tuesday, the Somali government inked a landmark $68.5 million Development Assistance Grant Agreement with the United States. This move is a big leap forward in pushing socio-economic progress throughout the nation.

In a solemn ceremony held in Mogadishu, the deal was signed by Somali Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development, Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah (Beene-Beene), Finance Minister Bihi Iman Egeh, and USAID Somalia Mission Director Catie Lott.

Focused on bolstering economic growth, governance reform, health, education, and empowering women and youth, the agreement aligns with Somalia’s long-term resilience and sustainability objectives.

“This pact underscores the unwavering cooperation between Somalia and the United States, united by our mutual aspiration for a resilient, prosperous, and inclusive Somalia,” declared Minister Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah (Beene-Beene). “With this backing, we will fortify crucial sectors like education and governance while fostering economic development, ensuring our people, especially women and youth, have ample opportunities to thrive.”

The grant aims to bolster Accelerated Basic Education programs, positively impacting over 150,000 Somali children. The initiative will rehabilitate over 200 classrooms and provide educational access for an additional 10,000 students annually. Beyond education, the grant will uplift governance capacity, promote civic engagement, and unlock economic opportunities for women and youth.

“The essence of U.S.-Somalia collaboration is captured in this grant agreement. Our joint efforts are geared towards building resilience and stability, spurring economic growth, improving governance, and empowering Somalia’s future leaders,” noted Mission Director Lott at the signing event.

For nearly 18 years, the U.S. has lent a helping hand to Somalia through foreign assistance. This latest agreement fortifies these endeavors, enhancing governance, education, and economic resilience, especially in rural and urban fronts, nurturing long-term stability and development nationwide.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring