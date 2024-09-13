Arab League Ministerial Committee Reaffirms Somaliland’s Status as Part of Somalia

The Arab League asserts that North Western of Somaliais unequivocally part of the Federal Republic of Somalia, following the Arab League and UN charters.

During the third gathering of the Arab League’s ministerial task force, charged with overseeing the Arab League’s resolution to bolster Somalia in protecting its sovereignty and territorial unity, it reaffirmed North Western of Somaliaas an integral segment of Somalia, anchored in the tenets of the charters of both the Arab League and the United Nations.

As reported by the Middle East News Agency, the ministerial group met on Tuesday amid the 162nd session of the Arab League at the level of foreign ministers and issued a declaration emphasizing, “All decisions concerning this region should originate from internal Somali political dialogue.”

Ahmed Malim Fiqi, Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, declared, “Somalia considers the agreement between North Western of Somaliaand Ethiopia invalid and unacceptable.”

Fiqi condemned the memorandum as an outright breach of international law, endangering Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and regional stability.

The ministerial group reiterated full Arab solidarity with Somalia, renouncing the memorandum and dismissing any legal, political, commercial, or military repercussions it might entail.

The group’s statement also emphasized “the need for the Arab League to actively participate in any Somali, Arab, or African initiatives to defend Somalia’s sovereignty against the memorandum and to support national reconciliation efforts aimed at preserving the nation’s unity and territorial integrity.”

The fourth ministerial group meeting is planned for March 2025, alongside the next Arab League session, to further coordinate Arab actions in support of Somalia’s claims.

Somalia denounces the deal

The government in Mogadishu has condemned the Somaliland-Ethiopia agreement as an encroachment on its sovereignty and pledged to counter it by all means necessary, including expelling Ethiopia’s ambassador and recalling its own.

Ethiopia, being landlocked, argues for sea access, while Mogadishu insists that Somaliland, lacking global recognition, remains part of Somalia.

Egypt, entangled in a long-standing dispute with Ethiopia over a huge hydroelectric dam project on the Nile, has also criticized the agreement with Somaliland.

Earlier this month, Cairo inked a security deal with Mogadishu, proposing troop deployment for a new peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

If the pact isn’t revoked, Somalia has threatened to expel up to 10,000 Ethiopian troops engaged in peacekeeping and bilateral missions to counter the al-Shabab extremist group.

Two diplomats and a senior Somali officer informed Reuters that two Egyptian aircraft landed in Mogadishu Tuesday, loaded with arms and ammunition.

Egypt’s promise to contribute soldiers to a prospective peacekeeping mission in Somalia, set to commence next year, was revealed in an African Union communique in August. However, Cairo has remained silent on the issue publicly.

Addis Ababa’s Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed that the nation “cannot remain passive while others act to destabilize the region,” highlighting Ethiopia’s historical efforts to foster peace and security in Somalia and the surrounding area, including ongoing dialogue to resolve disputes with Somalia.

“Rather than pursuing these peace efforts, the Somali Government is collaborating with external actors intent on destabilizing the region,” the statement revealed, without explicitly naming Egypt or referencing any arms shipments to Somalia.