IGAD and Somalia Pledge to Bolster Regional Peace and Security

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the Federal Government of Somalia have doubled down on their pledge to foster regional peace, security, and economic cooperation.

During a pivotal meeting, IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud discussed bolstering these shared goals.

The IGAD head honcho landed in Mogadishu, Somalia, to engage in high-stakes talks with the Somali government.

In his speech, Dr. Workneh zeroed in on the indispensable part Somalia plays in upholding regional safety and stability.

“Somalia isn’t just a founding IGAD member; it’s a linchpin in our collective effort to forge peace, stability, and development in the Horn of Africa,” he emphasized.

“We back Somalia wholeheartedly as it strides toward lasting peace and prosperity. Our support for the government’s drive to build a resilient nation remains steadfast,” he added.

Deliberations also touched upon boosting cooperation on cross-border projects that align with the wider goal of regional integration.

President Hassan Sheikh reiterated Somalia’s vow to bolster ties with IGAD, aiming for the region’s collective advancement.

An accord was signed, enhancing IGAD-Somalia relations even further.

“A cornerstone of this agreement is the creation of a Regional Centre of Excellence in the Blue Economy, a landmark for both Somalia and the region,” IGAD announced.

IGAD also reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to support Somalia in tackling issues like violent extremism, climate-induced displacement, and inclusive governance.

Dr. Workneh also had discussions with Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Fiqi and later connected with IGAD staff in Somalia.

The IGAD chief made his visit to Mogadishu on a Monday.