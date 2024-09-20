Helicopter Crashes While Transporting Peacekeepers in Southern Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — On Thursday, a military chopper went down near the edges of Mogadishu, the heart of Somalia, while transporting peacekeepers from the African Union.

Sources within the security apparatus revealed the crash involved personnel from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), among them three Ugandan personnel, all of whom made it out alive.

Speaking on the hush-hush to Axadle due to the lack of clearance to jabber about it with the press, a Somali military insider confirmed that there were zero deaths.

Details on whether the crash was prompted by a technical snafu or a hostile act remain in the dark. Official statements from both the Somali National Army (SNA) and ATMIS are still in the waiting room.

The whirlybird was heading from Mogadishu to Ballidogle airfield, roughly 90 clicks southwest of the capital, where both U.S. forces and Somali commandos, known as Danab, are honed up. Reports say all passengers were safely pulled from the wreckage.

A deep dive into the incident is anticipated to shed light on the mishap.

