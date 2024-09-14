Galmudug and Northeastern State Leaders Enhance Collaboration in Security and Development

Galkacyo (AX) — Ahmed Abdi Kariye and Said Abdullahi Deni, the head honchos of Galmudug and Northeastern State, steered a consequential powwow at the Presidential Palace in Galkayo on Friday night.

Officials from both regions gathered for this shindig, where they zeroed in on bolstering ties in vital sectors like security, commerce, peace, and growth.

During this huddle, the two sides took a stroll down memory lane, contemplating their existing teamwork compact. They talked shop on milestones, roadblocks, and fresh avenues for collaboration. A significant takeaway from the gabfest was a detailed game plan to turbocharge peace initiatives in the often-tumultuous Mudug area.

Here are the key commitments they hammered out:

1. Amplify cooperation in security, stability, trade, economic progress, and community unity between Galmudug and Northeastern State.

2. Convene quarterly ministerial pow-wows to keep tabs on progress and ensure things are moving ahead.

3. Roll out development projects in conflict zones to aid community recovery.

4. Collaborate on a drainage management study in Galkayo district to tackle infrastructure needs.