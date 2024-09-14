Kenya Holds Seminar to Assess Two Decades of FOCAC’s Beneficial Outcomes

Folks gathered at the University of Nairobi in Kenya on September 13, 2024, to delve into “Strengthening Sino-African Relations: Reflections on Two Decades of FOCAC”. The event, held last Friday, examined the significant milestones since the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) kicked off over 20 years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

This insightful seminar took place on a Friday in the heart of Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, scrutinizing key achievements since FOCAC’s inception over two decades ago.

High-profile policymakers, diplomats, scholars, and students converged for a half-day seminar themed “Strengthening Sino-African Relations: Reflections on Two Decades of FOCAC”.

The Africa Center for the Study of China, housed at the University of Nairobi, Kenya’s venerable institution, orchestrated the seminar.

Martin Owuor, assistant director at the Asia and Pacific Directorate of Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the substantial benefits Kenya has reaped from China under FOCAC.

“For six decades, Kenya and China have relished warm, cordial ties,” said Owuor. “China’s investments in infrastructure, capacity building, food security, renewable energy, and ICT have spurred Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.”

Owuor also emphasized that Kenya has significantly benefited from China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) while aligning itself with China’s global initiatives on development, security, and civilization.

Zhang Zhizhong, charge d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, remarked that this year’s FOCAC summit had bolstered China-Africa relations, committing China to push forward Africa’s modernization over the next three years.

Zhang underscored that the drive for modernization will span various sectors, including trade, industrial cooperation, connectivity, health, agriculture, green development, and security.

Patrick Maluki, chair of the Department of Diplomacy and International Studies at the University of Nairobi, stated that since 2000, FOCAC has matured into a crucial platform for promoting trade, investment, education, and cultural exchanges between Africa and China.

Maluki pointed out that as a result of the 2024 Beijing Summit, bolstering Sino-Africa collaboration in education and research is pivotal for tackling issues like climate change, epidemics, and unrestrained technology use.

Peter Kagwanja, CEO of the Africa Policy Institute, a Nairobi-based think tank, remarked that FOCAC’s continuing appeal to the Global South, particularly Africa, endures unscathed by geopolitical changes.

Kagwanja noted that the 2024 FOCAC summit was distinct, impactful, and stood out when compared to forums organized by other international powerhouses with strategic interests in Africa.