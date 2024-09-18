Favori LLC’s Turkish Executive Detained in Somalia Over Employment Infractions

Ertugrul Karaferiyeli, Human Resources Manager at Favori LLC, working at Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport, finds himself ensnared in allegations of labor misconduct within Somalia. Credit: LinkedIn

Mogadishu (AX) — The Banadir Regional Court has mandated the detention of Ertugrul Karaferiyeli, a Turkish national and HR manager at Favori, after serious claims of workplace misconduct against Somali employees. The Office of the Attorney General outlined charges encompassing immorality, threats, and the abuse of power, all in blatant contradiction to Somalia’s labor statutes.

Karaferiyeli, employed by Favori LLC—the entity in charge of running Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport—is accused of mistreating Somali staff, with behavior deviating sharply from workplace ethics and norms. His career in aviation spans nearly 30 years, with more than six years as Favori’s HR Manager in Somalia. Before this role, he held several high-level positions at Turkish Airlines, such as Chief of Istanbul Station and Quality Assurance Specialist, showcasing his rich experience in managing extensive airport operations.

Despite this robust background, Karaferiyeli now battles severe allegations of flouting labor standards. The Attorney General’s office issued a formal statement emphasizing the case’s seriousness, highlighting the government’s dedication to protecting labor rights. “Having assessed the preliminary evidence, the court has ordered the accused’s temporary detention,” the statement declared.

Karaferiyeli’s detention coincides with rising apprehensions over the conduct of Turkish firms managing pivotal infrastructure in Somalia. Favori LLC, which has overseen Aden Adde International Airport since 2013, and Al-Bayrak, another Turkish company operating Mogadishu Port, are both under the microscope. Just last month, Somalia’s Auditor General, Ahmed Issa Gutale, leveled accusations at both firms for failing to adhere to profit-sharing agreements and neglecting required financial reporting, casting doubts on transparency and revenue sharing with the Somali government.

Favori, entitled to a quarter of the airport’s revenue, retains exclusive rights to collect navigation fees but has not satisfactorily answered the Somali government’s allegations of financial misconduct.

The Banadir Regional Court’s ruling is the latest episode in ongoing disputes between the Somali government and Turkish corporations over labor rights violations and contract breaches. In November 2021, the Somali Supreme Court ruled against Favori in a case involving the wrongful termination of an airport employee, Abshir Hassan Abdulle. The court mandated Favori to reinstate Abdulle and compensate him for 14 months of missed wages, labeling his dismissal “unfair and illegal.”

The Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU) has vocally criticized Favori, accusing the company of extensive labor rights abuses, including “poverty wages,” dangerous working conditions, and attempts to suppress workers’ rights. The most serious accusations involve flagrant occupational health and safety violations. Workers have reported being deprived of protective gear like gloves and helmets, despite the hazardous nature of their duties. Instances of injured workers being denied medical attention and transport further illustrate the company’s negligence. Instead of offering proper compensation, management allegedly hired a family member of the injured worker, sidestepping proper accountability and care.

Favori’s collaboration with Somali officials has only intensified perceptions of impunity. FESTU has detailed how some ministers allegedly received perks like business class tickets and paid vacations in exchange for ignoring the company’s labor infractions.