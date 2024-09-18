CAF Selects Somali Referee Abdulkadir Artan to Officiate Al Ahly vs. Zamalek Super Cup Showdown

Mogadishu (AX) — CAF recently revealed the officiating lineup for the eagerly awaited Super Cup match pitting Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly against Zamalek. Notably, Somali referee Abdulkadir Artan has been named the match’s fourth official.

Artan’s selection shines as a significant step in his burgeoning career, underscoring his progress in football officiating.

Scheduled for September 27 at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia, the match kicks off at 9 PM CET. Leading the officiating crew is Libyan referee Moataz Ibrahim, with Attia A’mesead and Tunisian Khalil El Hassany as his assistants. South African referee Tom Abungil will oversee the VAR operations, supported by Moroccan Zakaria Brensy. Tickets have already sold out, showcasing the strong anticipation and excitement for this clash of Cairo’s football giants.

Artan’s role in this prominent African fixture marks a significant achievement, showcasing his rise since joining the CAF officiating roster in 2020. At just 30 years old, he is commended for his decisive judgment and calm demeanor. His recent involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, where he became the first Somali referee to officiate, cemented his reputation. During the Group E opener between Tunisia and Namibia, he was praised for his management of a tense match that ended with a slim 1-0 victory for Namibia.

Beyond Artan’s individual success, his selection symbolizes the progress of Somali football. For years, Somalia’s football infrastructure struggled due to prolonged conflict and instability. However, recent efforts to stabilize the country have sparked a football renaissance, significantly supported by FIFA’s training programs. These initiatives, which resumed after being halted due to security risks, have offered Somali referees and young players crucial development chances. Figures like Artan and fellow Somali assistant referee Aweys Abdullahi lead this resurgence.

The Super Cup battle will feature Al Ahly, the reigning CAF Champions League champions, squaring off against Zamalek, the current CAF Confederation Cup holders. Their last Super Cup encounter was in 1994, with Zamalek edging out a 1-0 victory.