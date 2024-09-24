Ethiopia Excludes Egyptian Military from Joining AU Support Mission in Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya – Amidst escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia regarding breaches of sovereignty, Addis Ababa has firmly opposed Egypt’s involvement in Somalia’s peacekeeping mission, sowing further discord.

Somalia has thrown its support behind Egypt to lead the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which is set to supplant the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) come January 2025, effectively excluding Ethiopia from the framework.

Tarekegn Bululta, Ethiopia’s State Minister for Industry, insists that Ethiopia has been crucial in Somalia’s stabilization efforts, underscoring that the strides made against terrorism are largely thanks to Ethiopia.

Bululta remarked, “Sidelining Ethiopia in favor of Egypt is unwise. Ethiopia’s contributions to stabilizing Somalia are paramount. Egypt’s involvement escalates tension, particularly given our ongoing Nile River hydroelectric power dispute.”

“Ethiopia has been instrumental in Somalia’s peace. Participating in anti-terrorism measures has bolstered bilateral ties. Egypt’s military should not partake in the African Union Support Mission in Somalia. We will not permit external forces to destabilize the region,” he stated.

In defiance of Ethiopia’s stance, Egypt has sent significant military equipment to Somalia, which will be utilized by Somali forces before AUSSOM troops arrive. This military aid has stirred unease in both Ethiopia and the autonomous region of North Western State of Somalia.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi asserted that Egypt would employ all available resources to shield Somalia from external threats. Recent defense agreements have solidified the Egypt-Somalia alliance.

“As a member of the Arab League, Somalia is entitled to collective defense under the League’s Charter. We are not issuing threats; merely clarifying our stance,” El-Sisi stated emphatically in New York.

“We will not tolerate threats to Somalia. Don’t provoke Egypt … especially if our brothers request our aid,” he declared during a United Nations General Assembly assembly.

Previously, Ethiopia inked a deal for a 20-kilometer coastal access to the Red Sea for constructing a military base and port, in return for recognizing North Western State of Somalia as an autonomous entity. This agreement provoked Somalia, which considers North Western State of Somalia a part of its territory.

AXADLETM