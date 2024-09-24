Employment Enables a Young Somali Albino to Triumph Over Prejudice

“This gig has really turned my life around. The change from then to now is palpable. I can finally support my family, especially my mom and dad. I used to crash with a Somali family, but now I’ve got my own digs, and I’m sending cash to my wife. I can handle my own needs now,” Elmi said with a beam of pride.

Sitting down for a chat with Radio Ergo, Elmi, a 26-year-old, shared how his $600 monthly salary enables him to rent a place for $80. He sends $200 to his family back in Hiran so they don’t have to fret over food, rent, or healthcare.

On top of that, he’s been grabbing sunscreen to shield his skin from the harsh sun. He also sends this crucial protection to his three younger albino siblings.

Once upon a time, his meager earnings from begging went to his wife in Beledweyne. But now, with solid income, he’s plotting to bring her to Mogadishu.

“Before landing this job, there were essentials I just couldn’t afford, like sunscreen. My skin can’t take the sun, and I used to be stuck indoors. But now, armed with these products, I can step out and head to work,” he explained.

Fueled by ambition, Elmi is enrolled in an online English course, which costs him $15. He takes classes after work, dreaming of advancing his education.

“I couldn’t fork out money for my studies before. I aim to dive into more courses once I nail English, since the language is pivotal. I hope to keep working and aspire to university-level education,” he shared.

On May 31, 2023, Radio Ergo told Elmi’s tale—back then, he was in the pits after facing a slew of job rejections. He had almost given up hope of ever finding work in Somalia.

But that report turned his luck around, landing him a gig with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Working in this role has shifted people’s perception of him, he reckoned.

“Folks’ attitudes flipped when they saw me working. They used to think I was unwell and unemployable. Now, they see I’m just like everyone else, earning a living,” he relayed to Radio Ergo.

Elmi stressed that albinos are equally capable in work and education but voiced worries over the jabs and discrimination that follow them in school and society in Somalia.

Elmi moved to Mogadishu in 2018, leaving his parents, three albino siblings, and his wife behind in Beletweyne, where ends just wouldn’t meet.

Although he can now cover his siblings’ school fees, he’s aware there’s a long road ahead in spreading awareness. His brothers and sister aren’t embraced at school or by the public, mostly staying home for their safety and well-being.

Elmi called on those living with albinism to be bold and even venture into entrepreneurship to fight discrimination.

“I’m urging folks like me to stand tall. The people fixated on our looks need to recognize we’re created by God just like them. The difference is our skin color, but we’re all healthy. Albinos should strive to work like anyone, and if jobs don’t come easy, they need to stay patient and hopeful,” he encouraged.