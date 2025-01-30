Eleven Somali Troops Seek Refuge in Kenya at Hulugho Border Crossing

The border between Somalia and Kenya, often a tense line in the sand, witnessed an unexpected turn of events recently. On a seemingly ordinary Sunday evening, 11 soldiers from the Somali National Army made their way to the Hulugho border, not to patrol or at the call of duty but to seek refuge. Armed, yet vulnerable, they surrendered, rifles shouldered and more than 1,000 bullets in tow.

Their decision to cross over into unfamiliar territory did not go unnoticed. As they inched towards Garabey, a small enclave near the border, whispers spread like wildfire through the local communities. Why would soldiers, custodians of sovereignty, choose to abandon their posts? This unusual migration prompted an inevitable response from the Kenyan Defence Forces. They quickly moved to intercept the unlikely group and found them, not in conflict, but seated and compliant, awaiting the next chapter of their uncertain story.

Interestingly, the group was a medley of nationalities; some of these soldiers were, paradoxically, Kenyans. Each carried weapons of grim intent: an AK47 here, a Rocket Propelled Grenade launcher there, tools of war far removed from peacekeeping, yet now disarmed by the weight of their decision—a weight heavier than the sum of their arms and ammunition. The ominous drum of potential conflict stood silent.

One could wonder what interior dialogues these soldiers wrestled with before making such a significant choice. Harassment and discrimination were named as the dark adversaries they fled, a quiet yet pervasive clash that needed no skirmishes or gunfire to be painfully real. As one defecting soldier was overheard mentioning, “Even the mightiest tree succumbs to unseen rot before it falls.”

Curiously enough, this was not an isolated incident. Just last December, amid the dusty conflicts of Raaskambooni, 300 soldiers laid down arms, overtaken by the forces of Jubaland—a stark reminder that in this tumultuous land, allegiance can sometimes shift as effortlessly as desert sands. The deserters of Jubaland spiraled into Kenya, haunted by discord and seeking no more than solace, though solace is an elusive friend in these lands.

The higher echelons of the Kenyan Defence Force in Nairobi remain reticent, offering no official reflections on the matter. Similarly, silence greets inquiries directed at the Somali National Army, leaving observers to piece together the intentions behind the soldiers’ surrender like a fragmented mosaic of regional power play.

As the wheels of bureaucracy churn, these soldiers, caught in the borderland’s gravity, await their fate. Somali citizens will likely be propelled back to Mogadishu, a city that stands forever on the precipice, while the Kenyans remain in limbo, like characters waiting for the next act in a play with too many scenes left unwritten.

Meanwhile, the region of Jubaland continues struggling under the weight of internal dissension, a personal torment that finds expression all too often in gunfire and surrender. Once again, it becomes achingly clear that the greatest battleground is not the physical space shared between borders, but the existential chessboard of politics, pride, and survival.

The border was silent once more, the vibrant sunset cloaking today’s tales in anonymity. But tomorrow might bring another unexpected chapter, another whispered tale of soldiers and states, each with their burdens, quietly unfolding in the margins.

Both Kenyan and Somali leadership now have decisions to make, choices that carry the weight of armies and dreams of nations. Until those decisions are rendered, and the ink dries on a yet-to-be-chronicled page of history, the desert sighs with the stories it hides in its sands.

Report By Ali Musa

