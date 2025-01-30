MOGADISHU, Somalia – In a bold declaration of determination, a high-ranking security officer in Somalia has articulated the resolve of Northeastern State forces in their campaign against the ISIS militants entrenched in the Al-Miskaad mountains of the Bari region. With “Operation Hilaac”—translated as “Lightning”—set in motion, the officer confidently forecasts the eventual defeat of these militant factions.

Recent days have seen the forces successfully displace the insurgents from Turmasaale, an area deemed strategically vital within the Bari landscape. For weeks, the region has been engulfed in heavy clashes, reverberating through the rugged terrain with each encounter.

On an eventful Thursday, President Said Abdullahi Deni of Northeastern State state declared the commencement of the second phase of the offensive against ISIS. The initial phase had already witnessed substantial improvements, with forces liberating numerous territories and seizing strategic bases.

Brigadier General Ahmed Abdullahi Sheikh, an experienced former Somali army commander, elaborated on the significance of the Turmasaale victory. “Losing Turmasaale is a staggering setback for ISIS,” he remarked, noting its role as a crucial supply line for the militants. Notwithstanding the progress, he reflected with somber realism, “Both sides have taken hits.”

Strategically speaking, Turmasaale was not merely a geographic conquest—this was a hub where militants orchestrated operations using drone-deployed munitions and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The area facilitated the flow of critical supplies, preserving their combat capabilities. “Northeastern State’s triumph in capturing this locale marks a vital achievement,” the general emphasized.

The general painted a picture of relentless engagement, underscoring, “We’ve seen almost daily combat. The forces have weathered casualties disproportionately from those notorious IEDs—the quintessential weapon of modern terrorism.” Nonetheless, he noted, “Remarkably, their advance over the past few weeks is undeniable.” As the regional troops tighten their grasp on the strategic landscape, they increasingly hold the initiative.

The focus now shifts to Dhaadaar village, another bastion of ISIS forces. Confidence remains high. With a keen tactical eye, he gauges, “A military triumph over ISIS before Ramadan is within reach,” a poignant deadline looming just weeks away.

The specter of foreign fighters within the ISIS camps galvanizes both local and Northeastern State forces, instilling a shared sense of urgency. Despite the militants targeting security personnel across the Bari region persistently, resolve runs deep. The general elaborated, “Capture their bases, camps, strategic HQs, and you’ll have the groundwork for victory.”

The genesis of IS-Somalia traces back to a faction’s defection from Al-Shabaab, forming allegiances with Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. While initially maintaining modest numbers, the group found allure among foreign fighters arriving from the Middle East and various East African locales.

Abdulkadir Mumin’s role as IS Somalia’s leader and potentially the emir of IS Global fuels debate among US officials. However, the consensus recognizes Mumin’s critical influence, as highlighted by a recent UN report proclaiming him the group’s provinces’ director, thus a linchpin of ISIS activities in Africa.

Although the United States army discharges its duty to assist in combating terrorism within Somalia, Northeastern State’s specific efforts against ISIS draw less direct support. Their collaborative energies gravitate more toward the Somali Danab Special Forces, primarily targeting Al-Shabaab operations.

Report By Ali Musa Axadle Times International–Monitoring