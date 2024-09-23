Egyptian Military Freighter Reaches Somalia Amid Growing Tensions in the Horn of Africa

Egyptian Military Cargo Ship Anchors in Somalia Amidst Horn of Africa Turbulence

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Over the weekend, an Egyptian military cargo vessel docked along the Somali coast, as confirmed by various insiders. This arrival comes shortly after Egypt reaffirmed its pledge to uphold Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial cohesion.

The vessel purportedly offloaded an extensive consignment of heavy artillery and anti-tank weaponry, constituting the largest military aid dispatch to Somalia since the UN lifted its arms embargo in December 2023.

For thirty years, Somalia had endured UN sanctions. The embargo was lifted after President Hassan Sheikh made an impassioned appeal to the United Nations Security Council, emphasizing the necessity for lifted arms restrictions amidst the ongoing conflict with Al-Shabaab.

This cargo delivery underscores Egypt’s intensifying military presence in the region, amidst significant geopolitical machinations in Somalia. In the face of threats from Ethiopia, Egypt has actively collaborated with Somalia on security issues.

The shipment, part of a newly inked defense accord between Cairo and Mogadishu, is set to strengthen Somalia’s defensive prowess. It also mirrors Egypt’s broad strategy to assert its influence in the Horn of Africa, amidst escalating tensions with Ethiopia over key strategic interests.

Throughout the weekend, Mogadishu inhabitants began disseminating alleged video footage of military equipment being unloaded from a ship docked at the seaport, with substantial hardware being transported into the city.

Egypt and Ethiopia remain embroiled in discord over the contentious Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD). Cairo contends that the project exacerbates desertification by limiting Nile water flow. Concurrently, Ethiopia is embroiled in a dispute with Somalia following a pact with North Western State of Somalia regarding sea access.

Somalia has accused Ethiopia of annexation designs, with Addis Ababa aiming to recognize North Western State of Somalia as an autonomous state, in defiance of international norms. Vowing to shield Somalia from this perceived aggression, Egypt has triggered the current standoff.

“Egypt will not tolerate any threats to Somalia’s security,” declared Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who further committed to contributing military equipment and assisting in training the Somali National Army.

“We decide our allies based on our own interests,” added Somalia’s Defense Minister Abdikadir Mohamed Nur, who was present during the defense deal’s signing ceremony.

Nations including the United States have urged for calm in the Horn of Africa, emphasizing the necessity of dialogue. Turkey has spearheaded mediation efforts, but these have yet to yield successful results as both sides remain intransigent.

The Egyptian military is slated to be part of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which will succeed the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) whose tenure concludes at the end of the year.

AXADLETM