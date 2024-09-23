Two Lives Lost in Dispute Over Roadblock Near Beledweyne

Beledweyne (AX) – A skirmish on the edge of Beledweyne town on Monday left at least two dead and two injured, according to local sources.

The melee broke out in Ikacade, about 25 kilometers northeast of Beledweyne, where Hiraan region transporters’ forces, who had barricaded the road, clashed with adversaries trying to push through the blockade.

The road blockade, enforced by transporters in the Hiraan region, was a protest against the surge of checkpoints between Beledweyne and Mataban.

So far, neither the Beledweyne Transport Committee nor local officials have publicly addressed the casualties or shared deeper insights into the turmoil. Transporters have ceased moving goods, including produce, livestock, and food, pending a formal verdict on the swarm of checkpoints obstructing their paths.