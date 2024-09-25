Taoiseach Commits to Championing Palestinian Recognition

The Taoiseach has expressed to President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority his unwavering commitment to champion the cause of Palestine within the European Union and various global platforms. He asserted that he would diligently encourage other nations to formally acknowledge Palestine as a sovereign state.

Simon Harris conveyed, “There is an unequivocal right to a Palestinian state, one that can coexist peacefully and securely alongside the State of Israel.”

The meeting between these two pivotal leaders occurred against the backdrop of the UN General Assembly in New York, where global discussions on pressing issues take center stage.

During this encounter, President Abbas extended his gratitude toward Ireland for bestowing official diplomatic recognition upon Palestine earlier this year, a move he deemed highly significant.

President Abbas and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa briefed Mr. Harris on the dire situation within the West Bank and Gaza. They strongly condemned operations by Hamas, asserting that recognition from EU member states like Ireland injects hope into the spirits of Palestinians during these trying times.

Following their discussion, Mr. Mustafa shared with RTÉ News that such diplomatic acknowledgment from Ireland “meant everything.”

He elaborated, “We are grateful to Ireland for taking this crucial step.” He further remarked, “This gesture delivers a powerful message to our people. It inspires hope and reinforces our determination to achieve independence after years of struggle.”

“We believe we are on the path to success, aided by wonderful allies such as the people of Ireland and their government. For this, we extend our heartfelt thanks,” he added.

Mr. Mustafa voiced optimism that Ireland, alongside Spain and Norway, would inspire other nations to officially recognize the state of Palestine and join the ranks of the 149 countries that already do.

“I recognize that many nations are awaiting the opportune moment. I trust this moment will arrive sooner rather than later,” he stated. “Such recognition would be not merely a gift to Palestinians but also a significant investment in regional peace that is desperately needed,” he added.

In a conversation with Palestinian Television, the Taoiseach expressed his desire for President Abbas to understand that “Ireland sees Palestine.” He continued, “We comprehend what it entails to live in a land where one must strive for visibility and the right to self-determination.”

Mr. Harris insisted on distinguishing Hamas from the state of Palestine. “The people of Ireland recognize clearly that Palestine is not synonymous with Hamas,” he stated. “Hamas does not provide a viable future for the Palestinian people, and neither does terrorism guarantee any future for anyone.”

The Taoiseach emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire. “An immediate halt to violence is essential. We must stop the killings, allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need, secure the release of hostages, and establish a political framework that supports a two-state solution,” he urged. “That was my message to President Abbas,” he reiterated.

Mr. Harris expressed his deep honor at meeting President Abbas face-to-face, stating that this was his first opportunity to do so since Ireland recognized Palestine as a state.

“I will persist in advocating at the European level for broader recognition of Palestine. A genuine two-state solution cannot exist without acknowledgement of both states,” he remarked. “I will strive to facilitate the flow of aid through collaboration with other nations on behalf of the Irish populace,” he added.

Separately, the Taoiseach mentioned that he had a fruitful discussion with the King of Jordan. “I will continue urging all nations to utilize every available channel to foster a climate conducive to a ceasefire,” he noted.

Furthermore, Mr. Harris articulated his concern: “I’m acutely aware that the children of Gaza are suffering. The Palestinian people are being let down, and international law is being egregiously disregarded. This scenario cannot persist.”

President Abbas is slated to address the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow, a platform where crucial concerns like these can gain the visibility and attention they deserve.