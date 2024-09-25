Mbappe Continues Scoring Spree as Real Madrid Triumphs 3-2 Over Alaves in La Liga Thriller

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid’s French forward, netted his team’s second goal past Alaves’ defender Moussa Diarra during their Spanish league clash at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Sept. 24, 2024. (AFP)

MADRID: Keep the confetti on standby, Kylian Mbappe struck gold again! Bagging his sixth goal in five matches, he propelled Real Madrid to a 3-2 victory over Alaves on Tuesday. This win nudged them tantalizingly close to top chaser Barcelona in the Spanish league standings.

Since donning the Los Blancos jersey, Mbappe’s been a goal machine. His seventh finish came from a stunning give-and-go with Jude Bellingham. A cheeky heel flick later, he maneuvered past a defender and coolly slotted it home in the 40th minute.

The fans held their breath when Mbappe requested a sub in the 80th minute due to a muscle tweak. But no panic, assures coach Carlo Ancelotti; nothing too worrisome.

Lucas Vazquez got things rolling with an opener just one minute into the game, following a slick run by Vinicius Junior. Rodrygo later extended the lead with a solo effort in the 48th minute, ensuring Bernabeu roared with anticipation.

That makes it 39 undefeated matches for Madrid in the league – a solid mix of 29 wins and 10 draws reaching back to last season. Alaves gave Madrid fans a late scare when Carlos Benavídez and Kike García netted in quick succession (85th, 86th minute), creating a nail-biting finish. But despite several chances, equalizing eluded them.

Vazquez shared, “We were great for 80 minutes but floundered a bit unnecessarily at the end.”

This victory tightens the race, putting Madrid just one point shy of leaders Barcelona, who themselves look for their seventh consecutive win on Wednesday against a struggling Getafe.

Mbappe’s count now reads seven goals across all competitions with Madrid. With five in the league, he shadows Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, currently their top scorer.

The French star, who jumped ship from Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, had an earlier shot nullified for offside in the 22nd. Arda Guler stepped in for him by the 80th.

Vazquez, filling in at right-back for the typically starting Dani Carvajal (rested due to fitness concerns), kicked things off early. Teen prodigy Endrick replaced Rodrygo in the 69th minute, almost scoring moments later, hitting the post.

The game wasn’t short of friction. Madrid saw yellow for Vinicius, Federico Valverde, and substitute Luka Modric, all caught protesting. Ancelotti remarked on the changing dynamics, “There’s a different standard now, and we must adapt and keep our protests at bay.”

Alaves, without any cards shown, argued Endrick’s actions deserved a red after what appeared to be an unsportsmanlike kick.

Up next for Madrid – the city derby against Atletico at Metropolitano stadium.

Meanwhile, Sevilla’s Saul Niguez faced a harrowing injury, stretchered off with a leg worry during their 2-1 win over Valladolid. Chidera Ejuke clinched the game-winner with a late 85th-minute strike, marking Sevilla’s second triumph in three matches.

Valladolid has only tasted victory once this season, back in their opener against Espanyol. Valencia, having celebrated their inaugural win of the season (2-0) over Girona, settled for a barren draw against Osasuna, themselves winners of two out of their last three matches.