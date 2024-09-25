$215 Million Road Project Connecting Somalia and Ethiopia Faces Delays Due to Security Concerns

Construction of $215M Road Linking Somalia and Ethiopia Faces Delays Over Security Issues

NAIROBI, Kenya – Engineers in Kenya have hit the brakes on the construction of a major road intended to bolster connections between Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia due to escalating insecurity in the northeastern region. A spike in Al-Shabaab attacks is largely to blame.

This 740-kilometer stretch of road aims to enhance regional socio-economic activities, particularly significant as Somalia recently joined the East African Community (EAC), Africa’s vital trading bloc.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has already allocated Sh27.5 billion ($215 million) for the project. Despite these funds, construction did not commence as planned in August 2023. The proposal for this ambitious infrastructure project came from President William Ruto.

The road is designed to connect Isiolo, El Wak, Mandera, and Rhamu, thereby boosting trade among Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia. However, instability remains a major hurdle. A report from the AfDB confirms, “the main issue delaying the start of construction has been the security situation.”

This road will pass through Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera counties, hooking up with Somalia at El-Wak and Ethiopia at Rhamu near the River Dawaa. Persistent Al-Shabaab attacks have kept the region dangerously unstable.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) oversees this undertaking as part of the Horn of Africa Initiative. This project is geared toward propelling economic growth by fostering regional cooperation, with the potential to hike trade among Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia by 15 percent. Yet, The Business Africa notes that insecurity has stalled progress.

AfDB acknowledges that the Kenyan government “has implemented a security management plan for the corridor,” also noting the “fluid security situation in the project area.” This has indeed been a substantial impediment.

To mitigate these challenges, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have begun establishing Forward Operating Bases along the Somali border. This move could significantly improve the project’s prospects. The KDF is actively working to neutralize Al-Shabaab in the region.

